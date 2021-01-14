The Windows 10 update for January 2021 is now available for PCs with 20H2, 2004 and 1909 versions. Therefore, it comes with important security fixes for more than 83 vulnerabilities in the Windows operating system and other products. However, the Windows 10 January 2021 update fixes a zero-day bug in Microsoft Defender antivirus. An important security issue now resolved is allowing attackers to run malicious code on vulnerable devices.

Windows 10 January 2021 Update: Check out what changes!

Users with Microsoft Defender enabled can use vulnerabilities on their computers when opening a malicious file. But as part of the January 2021 patch Tuesday update, Microsoft also fixed bugs that could affect Windows storage services and devices.

Windows 10 KB4598242 takes version 1909 to Windows 10 built 18363.1316. Microsoft claims that the version, which expires in December 2020, will not release any new overall updates for 1903. To get the patch, go to the Windows Update page in the Settings app and click on ‘Check for Updates’.

Note that devices running Windows 10 version 20H2 or version 2004 will receive a different update with unique bug fixes. For version 10H2 of Windows 10, Microsoft claims to be releasing version 19042.746.

You can download the installers Here.

Windows 10 Built 18363.1316 comes with security enhancements for Microsoft Office products and basic computer functionality. This link also includes security fixes for other components, such as Windows Media and Windows Basics.

In addition to security fixes, Microsoft has also fixed an issue where the device displays a BSOD when executing a check disk command.

If this is a Update There are many in the small way.

Microsoft has completed the Windows 10 October 2020 update. Now the company is expected to finish work on the next update. But that was just a few days before Microsoft really revealed everything. However, everything happens gradually Windows is the latest.

Have you done an update in the meantime? Tell us everything in the comments.

