Windows 10 Warning: March Update Destroys PCs!

Windows 10 KB5000802 says that the March update creates a lot of problems for users. It’s been the last few hours. In fact, many people experience blue screen errors and other situations when trying to use a printer. Worst of all Site Windows is the latest, this update (even if it is security) is installed automatically. So many people don’t realize it Update Established. In other words, for no apparent reason they started nowhere without errors. Worst of all, it prevented them from working and doing other things.

Windows 10: March update kills some PCs!

Printers seem to be the most common problem. According to at least several online forums. Windows 10 stops working completely and presents a blue screen error with the error code “APC_INDEX_MISMATCH win32kfull.sys”.

It is not currently known how many machines are affected by this problem, but we have seen countless reports here and there.

Computers crash in office and other applications. However, it seems safe that no printer is configured. At least for now!

This is the update that causes this KB5000802. However, for those who have Windows 10 version 1909, the situation occurs due to Windows 10 update KB5000808.

No. Reddit, There are many reports about this, none of which work. In fact, there is a way. This is to remove the update.

Does Microsoft already know this?

Some users have reported that Microsoft has stopped distributing this update, but others say it is still available on the Windows Update page.

For now, there is only one solution. If you have Problems After installing with your computer, all you have to do is remove it.

Access Settings, then Updates and Security.

In the window that appears, click on Windows Updates on the left to view the update history. Click Delete Updates and select the KB5000802 or KB5000808 update to remove it. Everything must be solved.

