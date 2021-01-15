Home Tech Windows 10 Warning: You can lose everything in 1 minute!

Windows 10 Warning: You can lose everything in 1 minute!

Jan 16, 2021 0 Comments
Get Windows 10 for free now! Here's how to do it!

Windows 10 is a Failure Very serious that will lead you to lose everything! That said someone who is not very good at it can erase their NTFS-formatted disk. All with one simple command. Worst of all, this is very easy to do. There are tricks everywhere, some of the best.

In several tests carried out by the site Sleeping computer, This command can be hidden within a Windows shortcut file, a zip or multiple vectors. This way you can activate a computer, which will instantly decrypt the system code.

August 2020, October 2020 and this week, Infosec researcher Jonas L focused on an NTFS vulnerability affecting Windows 10. Worst of all, zero patches.

When exploited, this vulnerability can be triggered by a single line command. This will immediately corrode the NTFS formatted hard disk. Meanwhile, Windows displays a message asking you to restart your computer to repair the corrupted disk records.

The researcher has already told the Blipping computer that Windows 10 built-in 1803, the Windows 10 update has been exploiting the flaw since April 2018, and is still working on the latest version.

This vulnerability can be exacerbated by the constant and limited privilege of user accounts on Windows 10 systems.

Below is the command you should not run:

Windows 10 loses

I don’t know why this command crashes the unit, in fact it is not very easy to find. However, if you run the Windows 10 command and press Enter, the user will receive an error message. It states that the file or directory is corrupted or unreadable.

READ  One of the best games of 2020 is approaching the Xbox Game Pass

Meanwhile, the user is invited (or better forced) to repair the disk. The point is, you have lost everything. Be very careful when it comes to opening everything up!

What do you think about this failure? Say everything like that in the comments.

