Winners and losers of new SEC soccer program 2020

The intensive reactions came instantly.

The Southeastern Conference’s live expose on SEC Network of each school’s two new opponents experienced anyone conversing headed into the weekend.

The SEC however hasn’t released the entire agenda with the dates of when the game titles will be performed — that need to appear within just the next two weeks — but now every single SEC university is aware of the 10 opponents it will face this year. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey reported the conference “made just about every exertion to develop a timetable that is as competitive as possible and builds on the current eight meeting video games that experienced already been scheduled for 2020.”

It would not be the SEC, however, if there weren’t powerful inner thoughts about the up-to-date program.

To form out which schools obtained great information and which educational institutions may presently be drafting sternly worded letters to league headquarters, we give you the winners and losers of the SEC’s new 10-opponent schedules.

Winners

Alabama

The Crimson Tide designed out nicely Friday when the SEC dished out Kentucky and Missouri as its two new opponents. It could have been better — aka Vanderbilt — but the most critical detail for Alabama was averting Florida. Alabama currently had two of the hardest SEC East groups, Ga and Tennessee, and wasn’t eager to incorporate the 3rd. As an alternative, the nation’s preseason No. 3 staff gets two quite winnable video games even though Kentucky is no cupcake.

Georgia

The preseason SEC East most loved additional the two easiest SEC West opponents, on paper at least, headed into the period. Arkansas and Mississippi State are the two on their third coaches in as a lot of yrs, with excess developing pains attainable specified the absence of a regular spring and summertime plan. The Bulldogs have the ideal probability to emerge out of the East, and nothing that took place Friday altered that.

LSU

Ed Orgeron experienced to be smiling immediately after looking at Missouri and Vanderbilt as his two new opponents. The Tigers may possibly be the largest winner of any SEC university finding the teams perceived to be the SEC East’s two weakest headed into the period. Keeping away from Ga and Tennessee — the Tigers by now had Florida and South Carolina — should really make the people today of Baton Rouge quite delighted.

Ole Skip

The Rebels may possibly now have the very best foursome of SEC East opponents. With Florida and Vanderbilt by now scheduled, Ole Miss out on extra Kentucky and South Carolina. Neither a single is a guaranteed earn, but conversely, neither a person is also an apparent loss the way Ga would have been. Ole Pass up could surely go 3-1 with this slate which is substantial offered all the challenging game titles that come just about every yr in the SEC West.

Losers

Arkansas

Bad Sam Pittman. The excitable “Yes Sir!” head coach received nothing at all but coal from commissioner Greg Sankey on Friday. Arkansas, currently anticipated to end very last in the SEC West, included the SEC East’s two toughest teams, Ga and Florida. Insert in once-a-year online games versus Alabama, LSU, Auburn and Texas A&M, the Razorbacks are now scheduled to participate in 4 top rated 10 groups and 6 Best 25 groups. Ouch.

Missouri

Welcome to the SEC, Eliah Drinkwitz. Your welcome bag is obtaining to perform 3 preseason prime 5 teams. If Arkansas is the large loser in the SEC West, there is no query Missouri fared the worst in the East. The Tigers additional defending nationwide champion LSU and preseason No. 3 Alabama to their program. Missouri was already dealing with an uphill struggle to acquire a lot more than a few games this time, and the SEC just included two far more apparent losses.

Texas A&M

The Aggies avoided Georgia but I simply cannot think about Jimbo Fisher is thrilled about introducing Florida and Tennessee. This was shaping up to be an significant year for Fisher headed into 12 months 3 of a 10-12 months contract with a 17-9 record to date. Even before COVID-19 adjusted almost everything, it was not honest to say Fisher’s seat was even heat, but anyone appeared to realize far better success in 2020 had been significant for the trajectory of the program. Obtaining Florida and Tennessee helps make Texas A&M’s climb to the top rated of the SEC extra complicated.

John Talty is the athletics editor and SEC Insider for Alabama Media Group. You can adhere to him on Twitter @JTalty.