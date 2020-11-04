Wisconsin Football Cancels Virus Case again.

For the second consecutive week, the University of Wisconsin canceled a football match due to a coronavirus outbreak in the program.
Wisconsin, ranking Ranked 10th in the Associated Press Survey, Said on Tuesday that Purdue would not be held on Saturday. Wisconsin reported on Tuesday that at least 15 players and 12 staff members, including manager Paul Christ, had tested positive since October 24th.
In a statement, Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez said, “I join the disappointment of the student athletes and staff. “The test numbers have improved somewhat, but it’s not enough to have the confidence to resume normal activity and play on Saturday.”
Alvarez later told reporters in a videoconference that he had never reached a point where he could be confident. “I was hopeful,” he said. “I thought we were doing the right thing.”
Instead of practicing face-to-face, the team has Zoom meetings and is quarantining players who test positive, Alvarez said. Wisconsin teams in other sports have had some outbreaks of the virus, but are more under control, he added, adding that the team does not include basketball and hockey, which are expected to start playing soon.
Infection on and off the football team Whole country We have reached some of the most painful weeks of the epidemic. About 245,000 people across the state have tested positive for the virus. According to the New York Times database, more than 2,100 people died, most of which died in October.
Wisconsin last week Match cancellation in Nebraska, Until the Big Ten Conference’s championship matchup is set, it won’t hit more than six regular season matches. Wisconsin, the only ranked Wisconsin in the Western Division of the Conference under league rules, will not qualify for the Conference Championship if they miss one more match. (However, the threshold may change as more league matches are canceled this season.)
Both games canceled in Wisconsin are classified as “No Competition”.
Badgers First match of season, October 23rd, 45-7 at home against Illinois, did not play on October 23rd. Their next match is set to take place in Michigan on November 14th, 23rd place, assuming Badgers can take the field.
Big Ten in August Not going to play this fall,But Overturned that decision It started in September and started the competition in October. The league’s revised plans required teams to play at least nine games, one of which was an exhibition that did not affect the race to reach the league championship showdown.
“We were looking forward to a match against Wisconsin this weekend, but we understand the Badgers’ decision to cancel based on medical advice and the need to control further transmission of the virus within the team and staff,” Purdue’s movement. Director Mike Bobinski said in a statement Tuesday.
Throughout the conference, more than 36 top-notch college football matches have been postponed or canceled for virus-related reasons. From the end of August.