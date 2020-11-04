Wisconsin Football Cancels Virus Case again.

For the second consecutive week, the University of Wisconsin canceled a football match due to a coronavirus outbreak in the program.

Wisconsin, ranking Ranked 10th in the Associated Press Survey, Said on Tuesday that Purdue would not be held on Saturday. Wisconsin reported on Tuesday that at least 15 players and 12 staff members, including manager Paul Christ, had tested positive since October 24th.

In a statement, Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez said, “I join the disappointment of the student athletes and staff. “The test numbers have improved somewhat, but it’s not enough to have the confidence to resume normal activity and play on Saturday.”

Alvarez later told reporters in a videoconference that he had never reached a point where he could be confident. “I was hopeful,” he said. “I thought we were doing the right thing.”