Wisconsin health officials urge people not to eat traditional ‘cannibal sandwiches’ during the holidays

Health officials Wisconsin They warn against consuming raw meat this holiday season, especially in the form of cannibal sandwiches, a favorite of Wisconsinians, which consists of raw meat – usually beef – served on a bread slice with raw onions.

The so-called “tiger meat” is a holiday for many in the state, but the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is urging people to cook their meat to the fullest.

“For many Wisconsin families, raw meat sandwiches are a holiday tradition, but eating raw meat is not always recommended because it may contain bacteria. Ground beef should always be cooked to 160 degrees!” DHS tweeted in a word of food safety advice on Monday.

The department also explained on Facebook that uncooked meat poses a risk to Salmonella, E. coli and Listeria as well.

Wisconsin has been warning for years about the eating disorder associated with cannibalistic sandwiches. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at the time that more than a dozen cases of E. coli linked to the bacteria had been confirmed in 2013 among those who ate the sandwiches. Sandwiches are said to have been built with explosions in the state in the late 70s and early 90s, The Associated Press reported.

Still, not everyone seems to care about the warning.

“Then should we stop eating romaine lettuce? Those things are remembered every year for killing people, but I don’t see it warning people not to eat it, ”one reviewer challenged on Facebook.