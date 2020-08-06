Wisconsin Official Blasts Republicans for Working with Kanye to Steal Votes from Biden

A Milwaukee Councilman is slamming Republicans for what he believes is a trick to lure black voters in Wisconsin to solid their ballots for Kanye West and steal votes from Joe Biden … but he predicts it will backfire.

Cavalier Johnson has been the Alderman for Milwaukee’s 2nd district, and he’s sounding the alarm for what he phone calls a “shameful, pitiful” ploy trying to consider advantage of a gentleman having difficulties with psychological disease.

There have been stories Republican operatives are guiding Kanye’s endeavours to get on the Wisconsin ballot. As you know, Wisconsin was a swing state in 2016 and if it really is close once more, a spoiler like Kanye could make all the variation.

Johnson claims … “It is difficult to consider how this president and the GOP could top the racism, xenophobia, white supremacy, COVID failures, apologies for Russia, pocketing thousands and thousands in taxpayer bucks with visits to Trump-branded golfing classes, etc.,” but he accuses them of carrying out exactly that in Wisconsin.



Despite his outrage and disgust, the councilman will not imagine the program will get the job done, saying when the word gets out it will even more unite the black community in help of Biden.

As we described … Kanye has enlisted the aid of a 3rd-celebration corporation in purchase to get sufficient signatures essential to get him on the presidential ballot, especially in key swing states like Wisconsin and Ohio.