Witcher 3: The next gen update comes in the second half of 2021

CD Project Red revealed it on Tuesday (30) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunting It will receive its long-awaited next-gen update in 2021, which is scheduled to come in the second half of the year.

An improved version of was announced in September 2020 Witcher3 Has not received messages for several months and can only run through backward compatibility on recent consoles. Now, with an announcement on social media, Rodek Krabowski, the studio’s public relations manager, has confirmed that the update will be released between July and December 2021.

ICVMI, The Witcher 3: The next generation update of Wild Hunt is coming in the second half of 2021. pic.twitter.com/h2ISyEllQq – Rodek (amegamebowski) March 30, 2021

According to a previous CDPR report, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunting The PS5 and Xbox Series S / X will have several upgrades Ray Tracing And faster load times, as well as “range of visual and technological upgrades” in major games and enhancements, and the availability of new generation consoles and autonomous purchases on the computer.

With regard to the free update, this only happens in the version Complete version, According to marketing material lists. However, as the studio has not yet clarified whether the upgrades will be available individually to those who have the basic game, questions or future announcements on the networks are expected.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunting Available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X, Nintendo Switch e PC.