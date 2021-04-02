With 14-0, Japan enters top 10 in national team rout – The world is a ball

The last few days, from the middle of last week to the middle of the current week, were devoted to matches between teams, most of them valid for the playoffs of the Cup 2022, which will take place at the end of next year, in Qatar.

Aside from home stumbling blocks for some top teams – like Germany, which lost to North Macedonia, and France and Spain, who drew with Ukraine and Greece respectively, – the most striking result was Japan’s 14-0 in Mongolia.

The rain of goals in the duel at Chiba (about 40 km from Tokyo) made Japan part of the “top ten” for biggest goals scored in men’s national team matches, according to FIFA.

And this feat was only achieved through the desire to score goals from coach Hajime Moriyasu’s team until the last possible moment.

Goals 12, 13 and 14 came out one minute apart each, and all in addition to the finals.

The best football organization’s top scorers list includes World Cup qualifiers and Olympic tournaments.

The top of the standings is occupied by Australia, with a 31-0 in American Samoa, on April 11, 2001, by qualifying for the 2002 World Cup.

Here is the full list.

1 – Australia 31 x 0 American Samoa (April 11, 2001, 2002 World Cup qualifiers)

2 – Tonga 0 x 22 Australia (April 9, 2001, 2002 World Cup qualifiers)

3 – Iran 19 x 0 Guam (November 24, 2000, 2002 World Cup qualifiers)

4 – Maldives 0 x 17 Iran (June 2, 1997, 1998 World Cup qualifiers)

5 – Denmark 17 x 1 France (22.out.1908, London Olympic Games)

6 – Germany 16 x 0 Russia (July 1, 1912, Stockholm Olympic Games)

Tajikistan 16 x 0 Guam (November 26, 2000, 2002 World Cup qualifiers)

8 – American Samoa 0 x 15 Vanuatu (29.ago.2007, 2010 World Cup qualifiers)

Qatar 15 x 0 Bhutan (3.set.2015, 2018 World Cup qualifiers)

10 – Iran 14 x 0 Cambodia (October 10, 2019, 2022 World Cup qualifiers)

Mongolia 0 x 14 Japan (Mar 30, 2021, 2022 World Cup qualifiers)

Australia, when still competing in the Oceania qualifiers – currently participating in those in Asia – appears twice as a massacre of opponents, and Iran, three.

The massacres that feature the most on the list are small and peripheral Guam and American Samoa.

New in the list of top countries, Japan, 27th in the FIFA rankings, overtook Mongolia (190th out of 210) with five goals in the first half and nine in the second.

Osako, striker for Werder Bremen (Germany), was the Japanese team’s top scorer, with three goals. Ito, from Genk (Belgium), and Furuhashi, from Vissel Kobe (Japan), scored twice each.

Mongolia even had their top scorer, but for no reason to be proud – Tuyaa scored against.

*

In Time 1: The name of the 25-year-old goalkeeper who will be scored for being leaked 14 times at Fukuda Denshi Stadium? Enkhtaivan Munkh-Erdene.

In time 2: The biggest victory of a World Cup? It happened in the 1982 edition, in Spain. Under the eyes of 23,000 spectators at Nuevo Estadio in Elche, Hungary humiliated El Salvador: 10 to 1.

In time 3: Brazil’s biggest victory, in favor? 10 to 1 in Bolivia, in 1949, at the Pacaembu stadium, for the Copa America. The biggest defeat suffered by Brazil? 7-1 for Germany, in 2014, at the Mineirão stadium, for the World Cup.