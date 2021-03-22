Home science With 35 million copies sold, Terreria is coming to Switzerland in June

Mar 22, 2021 0 Comments
With 35 million copies sold, Terreria is coming to Switzerland in June. Photo: Revelation

The game Terreria, produced by developer Re-Logic, is an independent action-adventure RPG that has surpassed the point of 35 million copies sold on all platforms.

The developer released a text with updated game data and thanked the decision reached. The game surpassed Portal 2 on Steam and became the most rated game on stage, with an average of 8.81 points out of 700,000 votes.

Terreria was launched in 2011 for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii U, PS Vita, Nintendo 3DS, iOS, Android and PC. In June, the game comes to the Nintendo Switch console.

