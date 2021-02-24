With old remasters and collections, Blizzard shows he lives in the past

All about Blizzard

A Blizzard Reaches 30 in 2021. The company is very traditional among game developers, with a success story that will make competitors jealous. Because of this, Blissconline, an event for giant fans, focused on looking back.

Most of the news presented at the event was not exactly new. The opening ceremony began with the announcement Arcade Collection, A collection of three great classic games relaunched to the latest sites. Has been bringing the company’s memoir for 30 years Rock n ‘roll racing, The Lost Viking e Blackthorn.

In addition, one of the highlights of BlissConline is the announcement of the redesign Diablo II. According to the developers, the game comes with new 4K configurations and sound enhancements, maintaining 70% of the original experience. The idea is to capture the nostalgia of fans of the franchise.

Focusing on the past, Blizzard announced plans for the arrival Burning Crusaders, Expansion The world of Warcraft செந்தரம். This is a restarted version of the game for those who want to go back to the initial experience of the original 2004 game.

In addition to this review of older versions of these games, Blizzard also talked about news about new inputs for installed owners. Overwatch 2 e Diablo IV.

In other words, more than half of the presentation ceremony of the event, in which the company puts the highlights of its owners, focused on already launched products, but with a modern look. The rest are already well established among players, but with releases after 2021. Nothing completely new.

It begs the question: what new blizzard will have its sleeve in the next two years? The Canaltech Blizzard leader and co-founder J.J. I had the opportunity to attend a press conference with Alan Brock and Alan Adam respectively.

Asked when to expect new intellectual qualities (IP), They replied: “I’ll talk a little bit about our philosophy here. The first thing you need to remember is that our second new IP in the blizzard is actually there. Diablo. It took 18 years to develop Diablo1 And creation and announcement Overwatch. That is, 18 years to produce a new IP. It’s been a long time. “

“I can’t say when we are going to announce this [algo novo], But there will always be a benefit in cultivating new things. I can not say we have anything for the next two years, but it is important for our community that we always work and think of something new, ”he said.

Long development time for a new game is one of the unique features of the company. However, the blizzard is part of it Implementation, A public enterprise that needs to keep pace with new securities and revenues.

The company’s Blizzard arm had the lowest profit in 2020, according to the Activision Blizzard financial statement issued in early February. The segment earned $ 1.9 billion, compared to $ 2.1 billion King And 9 3.9 billion from Acidvision.

Currently, it is the sector with the lowest number of active users, with a total of 29 million per month. According to the report, this division is mainly maintained by a large number of players World of Warcraft.

Despite these numbers, the company does not seem to want to change the way it builds its games. “We are happy to grow new things that have guaranteed the success of the blizzard for the last 30 years. Plan for the next 30 years, new games, new IPS. This is what attracts the world’s leading developers. ”

That is, expect messages from the company, but without worry. The giant works in its time. According to Brock, the company will not have to wait another 18 years for a new one to appear, but the future with a new IP is yet to be realized.