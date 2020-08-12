With OxygenOS 11, OnePlus ditches inventory Android for Samsung’s A single UI

The 1st OxygenOS 11 preview is now are living, and we have rounded up all the latest attributes. The most recent version of the interface will come with a host of remarkable characteristics, like an always-on display screen, up to date Zen Method, new procedure font, optimized process-broad dim mode, and a lot more.

But a person improve that OnePlus customers will never be so keen on is the new structure. OxygenOS always stood out for its thoroughly clean consumer interface which is impressed by stock Android, with the skin likened to Google’s Pixel Launcher on steroids. Which is changing with OxygenOS 11 as OnePlus introduces a new design and style language which is extra in line with Samsung’s One particular UI than Pixel and Android 1 telephones.

OxygenOS 11’s style is inspired by A single UI, and the changes will rankle OnePlus’ vocal userbase.

That is a controversial move by OnePlus, as the vanilla Android interface was what drew a great deal of consumers to OxygenOS in the initial position. The uncluttered interface coupled with significant additions like native display screen recording, Zen Mode, and customization alternatives authorized OxygenOS to stand out from the pack.

I have mentioned a number of periods in the past that OnePlus’ skin is the most effective you can expect to locate on Android, and a ton of that had to do with the fact that the interface was clean up. With OxygenOS 11, OnePlus has shifted to a greatly skinned interface that seems to be incredibly distinct to what you get on vanilla Android, with the maker having a ton of structure cues from Samsung. A whole lot of the menu components now sit in the decreased 2/3rd section of the screen, and the big headers alongside with the amplified font measurement will make the skin near-equivalent to One UI.