With OxygenOS 11, OnePlus ditches inventory Android for Samsung’s A single UI

The 1st OxygenOS 11 preview is now are living, and we have rounded up all the latest attributes. The most recent version of the interface will come with a host of remarkable characteristics, like an always-on display screen, up to date Zen Method, new procedure font, optimized process-broad dim mode, and a lot more.
But a person improve that OnePlus customers will never be so keen on is the new structure. OxygenOS always stood out for its thoroughly clean consumer interface which is impressed by stock Android, with the skin likened to Google’s Pixel Launcher on steroids. Which is changing with OxygenOS 11 as OnePlus introduces a new design and style language which is extra in line with Samsung’s One particular UI than Pixel and Android 1 telephones.
OxygenOS 11’s style is inspired by A single UI, and the changes will rankle OnePlus’ vocal userbase.
That is a controversial move by OnePlus, as the vanilla Android interface was what drew a great deal of consumers to OxygenOS in the initial position. The uncluttered interface coupled with significant additions like native display screen recording, Zen Mode, and customization alternatives authorized OxygenOS to stand out from the pack.
I have mentioned a number of periods in the past that OnePlus’ skin is the most effective you can expect to locate on Android, and a ton of that had to do with the fact that the interface was clean up. With OxygenOS 11, OnePlus has shifted to a greatly skinned interface that seems to be incredibly distinct to what you get on vanilla Android, with the maker having a ton of structure cues from Samsung. A whole lot of the menu components now sit in the decreased 2/3rd section of the screen, and the big headers alongside with the amplified font measurement will make the skin near-equivalent to One UI.
OxygenOS 10 on the still left, OxygenOS 11 to the proper
The big difference is stark when utilizing the dialer, messages, and other OnePlus first-social gathering apps aspect-by-aspect with their OxygenOS 10 counterparts. You can find a ton of additional style and design flair now, and I am not a admirer of the overt customization. OnePlus didn’t actually require to make any modifications to the consumer interface — it is one of extremely couple of suppliers that has a vanilla Android UI — but with OxygenOS 11, that is no more time the scenario.
OnePlus styled its hardware soon after Samsung flagships it really is now performing the exact with software program.
As OnePlus commences starting to be a mainstream player, it is dropping the main tenets that endeared the company to a lot of electrical power customers. OnePlus flagships in the latest years have featured a lot of components components from Samsung’s Galaxy S series, and with the new software program way with OxygenOS 11, the corporation is performing the exact with program as properly.
Blend this with the uninstallable Fb bloatware on the OnePlus 8 series, and it truly is quick to see that the manufacturer is shifting away from its roots. It really is understandable why OnePlus would want to emulate Samsung in this place. Samsung is the biggest Android company by some margin, and extra customers are acquainted with A person UI than stock Android. But by having on this new path with OxygenOS 11, OnePlus is leaving its faithful userbase driving, and relinquishing its posture as the ideal Android skin in the approach.
It truly is turning out to be more and more apparent that OnePlus would like to be far more like a mainstream phone company — that substantially is clear when you contemplate the positioning of the OnePlus 8 sequence — and with OxygenOS 11, we’re looking at just how carefully the firm is intent on copying Samsung.