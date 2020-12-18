Indianapolis – Gold Bunder Ricoberto Sanchez Unbeknownst to his NFL future, the cancerous tumor is just a few days away from playing again within three weeks.

Coach Frank Reich said Friday that Sanchez will resume bonding and kickoff duties in Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

“Working with the best trained staff, the best doctors and the most mature comrades,” Reich said. “All three of those things are important. We’re very lucky to get the people we do.”

Sanchez, who declined to say what type of cancer he was dealing with, noticed something was wrong when he did some dry oscillations before being kicked into practice on November 25th. Sanchez was still playing at a loss to Tennessee before surgery on November 29th.

“I’m not going to do that to my team,” Sanchez said earlier this week. “It’s about the team. At the end of the day, I do not think they can get a ball at the right time. It’s not going to be bad. It’s already a bad situation.”

Sanchez said doctors had told him things were “very beautiful” and that his “numbers were definitely low”. He returned to the facility and trained this week.

“I’m lucky enough to move all the time and use my body in every way,” Sanchez said. “It simply came to our notice then [Reich] He mentioned that if I had done some kind of desk work I would not have liked it right now. I’m lucky to be young and what I can do, it’s playing football here. I was lucky to catch it at the right time, and after that, the doctors took the lead and I followed. I’m grateful they liked it in the beginning. “