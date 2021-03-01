Without Group Immunity, Benfica would never equip themselves in any dressing room

Louis Philippe Vieira, President of Benfica, gave an interview to PTV on the day the Reds celebrated their 117th birthday.

In an interview with PTV this Sunday, Benfica’s television channel Luis Philippe Vieira stressed that, on several occasions, the eruption of Covit-19 was one of the factors for the Benfica season so far. “People do not understand what happened. There is a truth that people do not understand,” he said before leaving a determination: “If the team does not have immunity next year, Benfica will not be fit in any spa again. Get out of the fitted hotel, go to the stadium, go to the pitch and finish the game.” Speak for half an hour on the pitch, go straight to the bus, then go to the hotel and have dinner there.

“But it’s not an excuse, it’s a rarity. The main purpose of a footballer is to run every day. He can not. In 27 cases, except for the removal of houses, I have not seen George in a short time. [Jesus] He was out of Benfica for about five days and he also did not train. There was a time in Benfica where nothing was normal. I could not climb a staircase without stopping, and before it happened to me, the doctor said it would be fine. My condition remains the same, they tell me it will be fine, it is not progressing yet, they tell me I have to wait. Let’s go and see, ”he said.