Women cut their hands on insurance payouts

Ljubljana, Slovenia — A court in Slovenia sentenced a 22-year-old woman to two years in prison for deliberately cutting her hand with a circular saw to file a fraud insurance claim.

The District Court of Ljubljana said that Julija Adlesic agreed with her boyfriend in early 2019 to amputate her left hand over the wrist at a house in the capital. She was convicted of attempting insurance fraud.

About a year ago, she signed contracts with five other insurance companies, the court said. The woman stood to raise more than 1 million euros, about half paid immediately, and the rest regularly paid every month.

Her boyfriend was sentenced to three years in prison, and his father was sentenced to one year probation.

The two took her to the hospital, claiming that they were injured while cutting a twig. Authorities said the amputated hand was left behind instead of taking it to the hospital to see if the disability was permanent. However, the police recovered and reconnected.

Prosecutors said days before the incident, Adlesic’s partner had searched the Internet for information on how the artificial hand works. They argued that this was another evidence that was done intentionally.

At trial, the woman pleaded not guilty, claiming that she would not knowingly cut her hand.

“No one wants to be crippled,” she told the court. “My youth has been destroyed. I lost my hand at the age of 20. I only know what happened.”

This trial drew much public and media attention in a small Alpine state.

Judge Marjeta Dvornik said, “We believe that the sentence is fair, appropriate and fits its purpose.