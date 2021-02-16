Women earn 14% less than men and senior management 26.1% less

JN / Agent At 8:23 last night

According to a CGDP study released this Monday, women consistently earn less than men, with a difference of 14% in general, and 26.1% in senior management.

According to INE data for the fourth quarter of 2020, female workers earn an average of 14% lower wages than male workers, according to an analysis by CGTP-IN’s Office of Social Studies, which covers all ages and almost all types of contracts.

Inequality is even higher compared to gains in higher qualifications, which makes up the 26.1% difference in senior management.

Compared to monthly income and wages, the global difference rises from 14 to 17.8% because men spend more time and earn higher premiums because women provide more support to the family.

These data are in line with the variance found by the CGDP from the 2018 Personnel Schedule, in which working women, on average, earned 14.5% less than men in the state departments for equal or equal value work in private and business.

According to the study, the issue of inequality in public administration is examined in the approach of women to executive positions, as only 41% of the total managers are in the sector, despite what constitutes 61% of workers, and then what is reflected in their pay.

According to an analysis by the CGDP, working women earn not only lower wages than men on average, but also occupy jobs that receive only the national minimum wage.

In April 2019, about 31% of women received the minimum wage, compared to 21% of men.

To show that this inequality is not justified, the CGDP ILO report cites “2008-18 decent work in Portugal. From crisis to recovery”, which accounted for “90 percent of the increase in employment in the case of working women” as a percentage of the total increase in employment between 2012 and 2016. It has practically reduced the gender gap in employment, but not in terms of pay. “

“Their underestimation of women’s work and skills and their impact on wages, which are generally low over a lifetime, is also reflected in the low value of social security benefits and retirement pensions, which in many cases pose a serious risk of poverty and social exclusion,” the CGTP stressed.

Data from the last quarter of last year, analyzed by the Trade Union Center, show that workers with dangerous jobs are paid less than those with permanent jobs, and the difference is even more dangerous.

“Those who are self-employed or subject to other contractual relationships that are more risky than fixed contract agreements, on average, are paid 27 percent less than workers with permanent contracts, the difference being minus 22% with one contract. Term,” the study says.

According to the CGDP, wages in Portugal are not enough to lift workers out of poverty because one in ten workers, whether male or female, have a bad job.

Citing the ILO’s World Wage Report 2020-2021, it states that the current epidemic is “having a negative impact on wages in Portugal than in any other European country, especially working women.”

According to the ILO report, workers have seen their incomes decline since the appearance of COVIT-19, being a Portuguese country surveyed in 28 European countries, where the largest wage losses occurred during periods 1 and 2. In the 2020 quarter, it was felt badly among women.

In the 2nd quarter of 2020, Portuguese workers lost an average of 13.5% of wages, 6.5% more than the average loss in the 28 countries analyzed, but the loss of women was 16%, compared to 11, 4% lost by Portuguese working men.

In almost all 28 countries, wage losses are largely due to reduced working hours and unemployment.

In Portugal, the loss of wages was 11.7% due to the reduction in working hours and the 1.8% reduction in income was due to job losses.