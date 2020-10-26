Women on Qatar planes were treated’inappropriate’ after finding abandoned babies at Doha Airport

CNN Affiliate Seven News Report Airport women, including 13 Australians “He was detained on charges of withdrawing from the flight and had to be examined by an ambulance on the runway. “

In an interview with CNN, an Australian government spokesman told CNN that “the treatment of the women involved was reported to be unpleasant, very inappropriate, and beyond the circumstances where women could provide free and informed consent.”

Qatar Airways QR 908 to Sydney landed at a stopover in Doha, Qatar on October 2nd, CNN affiliate Nine News reported.

Hamad International Airport confirmed that it had found an abandoned newborn baby at the airport on October 2nd, adding that medical experts “were worried about the health and well-being of the mother who had just given birth and requested a location before (airport) departure.” “