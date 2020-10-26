Home World Women on Qatar planes were treated’inappropriate’ after finding abandoned babies at Doha Airport

Oct 26, 2020
CNN Affiliate Seven News Report Airport women, including 13 AustraliansHe was detained on charges of withdrawing from the flight and had to be examined by an ambulance on the runway. “

In an interview with CNN, an Australian government spokesman told CNN that “the treatment of the women involved was reported to be unpleasant, very inappropriate, and beyond the circumstances where women could provide free and informed consent.”

Qatar Airways QR 908 to Sydney landed at a stopover in Doha, Qatar on October 2nd, CNN affiliate Nine News reported.

Hamad International Airport confirmed that it had found an abandoned newborn baby at the airport on October 2nd, adding that medical experts “were worried about the health and well-being of the mother who had just given birth and requested a location before (airport) departure.” “

The airport said in a statement to CNN that “we asked for help with questions from individuals with access to certain areas of the airport where the newborn was found.”

Airport authorities are still looking for mothers, but newborns are “safe under the professional care of medical and social workers”.

Australian Foreign Minister Marisa Payne said in a speech on Monday that “in any context, I’ve never heard of it happening in my life.”

“This is a very, terribly anxious and offensive thing with a series of events,” she said at a press conference in Canberra. We made our views very clear to the Qatari authorities on this matter.

Payne added that the report was filed with the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

In response to CNN, AFP stated that it was aware of the issue and was in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

An AFP spokesman said, “It would not be appropriate to comment any more.”

