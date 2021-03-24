‘Wonder Woman’ will be removed from this week; Know when!

The heroine’s acclaimed solo film ‘Wonderful woman‘Will be removed Netflix This week. The product will exit the programming stage next Friday, March 26.

In the plot, Diana Prince, trained from an early age as an invincible warrior, never leaves the island of paradise, where she is recognized as the Amazon Princess. When pilot Steve Trevor crashes on a local beach and discovers that an unprecedented war is spreading around the world, she decides to leave her home – she is sure she can prevent the conflict. Struggling to end the war, Diana realized the purpose of her powers and her true mission on earth.

In Blu-ray, DVD and 4K combo versions ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Received release date and can be purchased from today March 30 In the United States. Brazil does not have a pre-determined date.

Review | ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is more fantastic than the first film

As an archaeologist, Diana, who works at the Smithsonian Museum, is a Wonder Woman with extraordinary super powers, and may be the strongest heroine in the world. In 1984, Wonder Woman is in terrible mortal danger during the grand conspiracy of Max, a businessman who sings loudly to fulfill the wishes of the people, and a mysterious enemy leopard girl. Can Wonder Woman prevent the fall of the world by herself?

There are also actors Chris Pine, Kristen Wyck e Point Pedro.