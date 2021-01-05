Home Economy World Bank cuts in reviving the eurozone and the global economy

World Bank cuts in reviving the eurozone and the global economy

Jan 06, 2021 0 Comments

According to forecasts released on Tuesday, January 5, despite the recession in 2020, the eurozone’s economic recovery this year will be weaker than the World Bank initially predicted.

According to forecasts, single currency countries are expected to grow by 3.6% of GDP by 2020 after a decline of 7.4%. This is good news and bad news compared to the predictions made by the Washington-based organization in June.

The good news is that last year’s decline in GDP will be slightly lower than expected, with annual-year declines of 7.4% and 9.1%, respectively. The bad news is that this year, 2021, the recovery will be very moderate, with a downward correction of 0.9 percentage points to 4.5% to 3.6% of GDP.

This cut of about 1 percentage point was due to the second wave of the Govt-19 epidemic, which was more severe than expected in advanced economies and especially in Europe. “In advanced economies, early recovery stagnated in the third quarter after a resurgence of epidemics, indicating a slow and difficult recovery,” the World Bank said in a note on global economic prospects in its January report.

“The decline in global economic activity in 2020 is projected to be slightly lower than previously predicted, mainly due to more moderate contractions in the advanced economies and a much stronger recovery in China,” the agency said.

You May Also Like

World Bank: Govt-19 vaccine boosts economy by 4% | News

World Bank: Govt-19 vaccine boosts economy by 4% | News

The United States is helping Sudan repay its World Bank debt and receive new funding

The United States is helping Sudan repay its World Bank debt and receive new funding

Astrological predictions of Brazil in 2021

Astrological predictions of Brazil in 2021

Export credit insurance is tax free until 2022 - ECO

Export credit insurance is tax free until 2022 – ECO

Brasão do Governo de Brasília

Purity Academy resumes operations this Monday – Brasilia Agency

Portugal selected to head World Tourism Organization's online training team

Portugal selected to head World Tourism Organization’s online training team

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *