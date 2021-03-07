Home Economy World Bank. Mozambique is recovering, but is reeling from an epidemic – Observer

Mar 07, 2021 0 Comments
This Friday the World Bank considered the need for a Mozambican economy Continue the recession this year, GDP is falling 0.8% after being hit in the past 1.3% fall, Restored only in 2022.

“The Mozambican economy needs to recover gradually, but there are still significant risks of harm Uncertainty about the course of the infection Covit-19 of, the most recent World Bank analysis of the Mozambican economy, was released this Friday in Washington.

Although the economy has recorded its first contraction in almost three decades by 2020, medium-term growth is expected to reach 4% in 2022, it added in the speech.

“Although job losses and trade closures were significant, they were relatively low compared to comparable countries,” the report notes.

Praising the government for “swift action” not only at the health level but also at the economic and monetary level, the report a Strengthening accepted measures Should have the same positive effect during the first wave as during the second wave of infection.

In addition to measures to support the economy, the report protects workers, especially those working in the informal economy Should progress with structural reforms, Points out that in the recovery phase from the epidemic, “policies focusing on economic change and job creation will be particularly important for the younger generation.”

READ  World debt reached 233 billion euros by 2020

