World Surfing Championship returns to Australia with Medina and Italo after leader John John Florence | surf world

After more than 3 months of hiatus, the World Surfing Circuit is back. With only one stage completed so far, the Australian stage reopens the tour this Wednesday on waves from Merewether to Newcastle, with John John Florence in the lead after the victory over Gabriel Medina in Pipeline. The call for the start of the competition is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. (Brasilia time) and the forecast is for good waves for the first few days. .

Third in the standings, the world champion Italo Ferreira comes after them. At the same post, Tatiana Weston-Webb, the only Brazilian among women, is second only to leader Tyler Wright (AUS) and MP Carissa Moore (HAV).

After taking a World League (WSL) charter flight and staying in a hotel in Sydney for 14 days in quarantine, surfers will have 4 events in a row over two months in Australia.

Scheduled for the fifth round of the first round, Medina will face guest Crosby Colapinto (USA) and South African Matthew McGillivray. Italo will face the locals: Jack Robinson and Jackson Butler. In the women’s division, Tati will make her debut against Malia Manuel (HAV) and Isabella Nichols (AUS).

Nine other Brazilians will be in action at Newcastle. High point for the last round of round 1 which will have the world champion Adriano de Souza Mineirinho facing his compatriot Caio Ibelli and the Hawaiian Seth Moniz. This will be Mineirinho’s number 500 battery on the Tour. The 2015 world champion bids farewell to competitions this season.

Despite the long period without competitions, the second leg of the season will make two important losses. The 11-time world champion Kelly Slater and the American Kolohe Andino are out of the Newcastle test.

Andino even traveled to Australia, was quarantined for 15 days, but could not recover from a sprained ankle and is out of all Australian breeds. The American is qualified for his surfing debut at the Tokyo Olympics, which will take place from July 23.

Despite the cancellation of the Gold Coast and Bells Beach stages, three new events entered the Australian stage this year to reach Margaret River. One of Australia’s most traditional surfing towns, Newcastle will open disputes at Merewether Beach, followed by the traditional North Narrabeen in Sydney, with little-known Rottnest Island shutting down Australia’s leg after Margaret in Western Australia.

With the uncertainty of the calendar due to the pandemic, the points of the “Australian bubble” can define the course of the 5 men and 5 women who will qualify this year for the unprecedented WSL Finals, which will decide the world title in Trestles, in September.

Check the batteries from the first round:

1: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN), Conner Coffin (United States), Deivid Silva (BRA)

2: Filipe Toledo (BRA), Jadson Andre (BRA), Morgan Cibilic (AUS)

3: John John Florence (HAW), Yago Dora (BRA), Mikey Wright (AUS)

4: Jordy Smith (ZAF), Frederico Morais (PRT), Matt Banting (AUS)

5: Gabriel Medina (BRA), Matthew McGillivray (ZAF), Crosby Colapinto (United States)

6: Italo Ferreira (BRA), Jack Robinson (AUS), Jackson Butler (AUS)

7: Jeremy Flores (FRA), Adrian Buchan (AUS), Connor O’Leary (AUS)

8: Owen Wright (AUS), Peterson Crisanto (BRA), Alex Ribeiro (BRA)

9: Julian Wilson (AUS), Wade Carmichael (AUS), Ethan Ewing (AUS)

10: Ryan Callinan (AUS), Griffin Colapinto (United States), Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA)

11: Jack Freestone (AUS), Michel Bourez (FRA), Miguel Pupo (BRA)

12: Caio Ibelli (BRA), Seth Moniz (HAW), Adriano de Souza (BRA)