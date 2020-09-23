Home entertainment WWE Legend Road Warrior Animal died at age 60

WWE Legend Road Warrior Animal died at age 60

Sep 23, 2020 0 Comments
WWE Legend Road Warrior Animal died at age 60

According to a post posted on his official Twitter account, the WWE Legendary Animal, which was half of the famous tagging team known as “Road Warrior” and “Legion of Doom”, died. 60 years old.

“This time we want to confirm the death of Joseph Lorina Tis aka Road Warrior animal at age 60.” Twitter Post said. “The family plans to release a statement later today. At this time, we ask you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers. #OhWhatARush.”

The WWE said it was “sadly” to learn that it had been mourning the family after hearing the animal’s death.

Animal and his tag team partner, Hawk, have won twice as WWE Tag Team Champions and entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. Hawk, real name Michael Hegstrand, died of a heart attack in 2003 at the age of 46.

WWE Road Warrior Animal died at 60
WWE legend Joe Lorina Tiss, known as the Road Warrior Animal, died at the age of 60.Getty images

In a statement, WWE won the title and destroyed opponents everywhere because of its frightening face paint, metallic spike-covered outfits, and impressive power moves. “Their dominance made them so famous, and the phrase’Road Warrior Pop’ has been used in locker rooms since then to describe the crowd’s especially deaf.”

The Road Warriors, managed by Paul Ellering, started out as a duo in the Georgia Championship Wrestling before wrestling at AWA in the mid-80s. They also worked at WCW and worked in Japan.

“RIP Animals, I love you my brother, I know you and Hawk have a lot of unfinished business to take care of! God’s speed and blessings to your beautiful family, one love4Life,” wrote Hulk Hogan on Twitter.

READ  Jerry Taft, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist for 33 a long time, dies at 77

Animal’s son James Laurinaitis was an NFL linebacker at Rams from 2009 to 2015 before ending her career with the Saints in 2016.

You May Also Like

Meghan Markle and Harry fight back against'hate' and'negative' while urging people to vote | Royal | news

Meghan Markle and Harry fight back against’hate’ and’negative’ while urging people to vote | Royal | news

'He never quits': Nick Cordero's grief, god, and patience widow

‘He never quits’: Nick Cordero’s grief, god, and patience widow

Bulletproof Boy Scouts won 2 trophies at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards + EXO and GOT7 Grab Nominations

Bulletproof Boy Scouts won 2 trophies at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards + EXO and GOT7 Grab Nominations

Emmys 2020: from Watchmen to Zendaya, full list of winners

Emmys 2020: from Watchmen to Zendaya, full list of winners

Jimmy Kimmel's Emmy Awards telecast plunges to record low ratings

Jimmy Kimmel’s Emmy Awards telecast plunges to record low ratings

Does Sarah Paulson think the nurse was caught as a villain?

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *