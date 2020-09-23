WWE Legend Road Warrior Animal died at age 60

According to a post posted on his official Twitter account, the WWE Legendary Animal, which was half of the famous tagging team known as “Road Warrior” and “Legion of Doom”, died. 60 years old.

“This time we want to confirm the death of Joseph Lorina Tis aka Road Warrior animal at age 60.” Twitter Post said. “The family plans to release a statement later today. At this time, we ask you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers. #OhWhatARush.”

The WWE said it was “sadly” to learn that it had been mourning the family after hearing the animal’s death.

Animal and his tag team partner, Hawk, have won twice as WWE Tag Team Champions and entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. Hawk, real name Michael Hegstrand, died of a heart attack in 2003 at the age of 46.

In a statement, WWE won the title and destroyed opponents everywhere because of its frightening face paint, metallic spike-covered outfits, and impressive power moves. “Their dominance made them so famous, and the phrase’Road Warrior Pop’ has been used in locker rooms since then to describe the crowd’s especially deaf.”

The Road Warriors, managed by Paul Ellering, started out as a duo in the Georgia Championship Wrestling before wrestling at AWA in the mid-80s. They also worked at WCW and worked in Japan.

“RIP Animals, I love you my brother, I know you and Hawk have a lot of unfinished business to take care of! God’s speed and blessings to your beautiful family, one love4Life,” wrote Hulk Hogan on Twitter.

Animal’s son James Laurinaitis was an NFL linebacker at Rams from 2009 to 2015 before ending her career with the Saints in 2016.