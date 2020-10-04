WWE: NXT Debuts Capitol Wrestling Center at TakeOver 31

At TakeOver 31 this Sunday, NXT is returning to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida for the weekly show.

The newly remodeled television set inside the Performance Center is now known as the Capitol Wrestling Center and will be unveiled at TakeOver.

The Capitol Wrestling Center name is a tribute to the Capitol Wrestling Corporation, which was founded in 1953 by Jess McMahon, operated by Vincent J. McMahon, and was a pioneer in the WWE. Paul “Triple H” Levesque oversees the NXT brand, and he has resolutely said the new set respects WWE’s history.

“It’s a historic callback to where it all started,” said Levesque. “We tear down the Performance Center and it is now rebuilt, so it feels like going back to the beginning. To me it feels like we’re going back to 1953. Just like then, we’re doing something different and something new, taking business to a whole new level.

“The Capitol Wrestling Center captures the feel and atmosphere of NXT. We’ll have all the bells and whistles of ThunderDome, but keep the NXT feel. It is sharper, darker and more vivid. We are entering the ultimate heavy metal sound stage.”

In addition to the video wall surrounding the ring with virtual fans similar to ThunderDome, this place welcomes live fans for a limited time. producing ability. Levesque said at TakeOver on Sunday that he expects the crowd to be around 100.

“Fans will be present, some of which will be talented, others will be friends and family, and some will be fans,” Levesque said. “We will take all safety precautions. All of this was signed by our medical staff. Everyone who walks through the building is tested for PCR, questioned and medically examined. There are plexiglass pods with fans organized into groups, and groups vary in size. Everyone will wear masks and each group will not be close to anyone else.”

Levesque said many steps have been taken to ensure that people can safely enter and exit the building, and although there were safety procedures that had to be followed only once inside, he wanted to inject the product with irreplaceable crowd enthusiasm.

“We are taking all possible precautions, and this is important to us because fans are the lifeline of what we do,” said Levesque. “The real point of this is the fans in the place who respond to what we do. It gives us energy and momentum. They direct the story and putting them there makes all the difference in the world.”

WWE’s Paul’Triple H’Levesque with microphone on NXT Provided by WWE

The Capitol Wrestling Center has a different feel to the WWE ThunderDome, but is familiar with the NXT brand.

“There have been talks about running NXT there because the Amway Center has a green card, but I was very resistant to it,” Levesque said. “do not misunderstand. The sight is awesome. But one of my goals is to make NXT have a unique feel and atmosphere. Now we are ready to start. When people see what we make, people will understand why this is the best environment for us.”

Levesque thanked Full Sail University for serving as the home of NXT and stressed that he would like to continue the partnership.

As Levesque said, “We are not breaking our relationship with Full Sail.” “I am very proud of everything we did there. From a technical point of view, this move is the right decision for us, but we look forward to coming back soon and the partnership is still strong.”

The first show inside the Capitol Wrestling Center takes place on Sunday with TakeOver 31. The show, themed for the title match between Finn Balor-Kyle O’Reilly and Io Shirai-Candice LeRae, is the premiere destination of professional wrestling on the WWE network by NXT.

“It’s embracing our past and moving into the future,” Levesque said. “People will be amazed at what they see at Kyle O’Reilly, and it’s a great opportunity for Candice LeRae. Santos Escobar, Swerve, these are the stars in production. We respect the past as breakout stars and breakout moments.

“This building is the retreat of Capitol Wrestling, a business that has made wrestling change. This is what I plan to do again today starting with NXT. “

Justin Barrasso can be reached at [email protected] Follow us on Twitter @Justin Baraso.