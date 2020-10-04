Home entertainment WWE: NXT Debuts Capitol Wrestling Center at TakeOver 31

Oct 04, 2020 0 Comments
At TakeOver 31 this Sunday, NXT is returning to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida for the weekly show.

The newly remodeled television set inside the Performance Center is now known as the Capitol Wrestling Center and will be unveiled at TakeOver.

The Capitol Wrestling Center name is a tribute to the Capitol Wrestling Corporation, which was founded in 1953 by Jess McMahon, operated by Vincent J. McMahon, and was a pioneer in the WWE. Paul “Triple H” Levesque oversees the NXT brand, and he has resolutely said the new set respects WWE’s history.

