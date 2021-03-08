Xbox 360 fans will remember the good times of the console

The Xbox 360 started roughly as a trend on Twitter today and sent us to a nostalgic rabbit hole that gives our eyes a collective tear for a happy memory.

A quick roll, mentioned in the course, made me reconsider the glorious days of the multiplayer Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, to remember some of the classic games we played early in the console’s life, Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Fans are sharing their favorite moments of the generation that makes everyone talk.

You wake up and realize you have a lot of free time today, sign in to your Xbox 360 and listen to this music.

Today will be a good day pic.twitter.com/NknnzFzAh5 – Dosty Go 🍞💀💀 (ார் Georgeboy 370 Y) March 2, 2021

Some have struggled to reconsider the ability to take your avatar to Netflix team dinners from the Xbox 360 era or iconic elements like the 1 and 100 gameshow. We’re a little more bitter about reaching the 100th spot, but we never added it to the podium.

There was another note that proved to be popular, it was the original Xbox 360 panel, which served as the origin of many of the features we know and want today. Achievements, group chat, shop – everything started in the console’s childhood. For years we did not know how much the team and public UI would change. Sometimes it’s good to look back and see how far we’ve come.

I find the Xbox 360 to be popular. Everyone shares games, but can you take some time to acknowledge how it revolutionized the online experience in the form of a major update to Xbox Live, Party Chat, Arcade and Adventure mode? Many things we take for granted today. pic.twitter.com/fjTiByboPy – KDB (_K_D_B_) March 2, 2021

The Xbox has grown exponentially over the years. Even if you look at the beginning and end of the Xbox 360 life cycle, you can still see a huge leap. Switch to Xbox One, now Xbox Series X | S, which further demonstrates the key improvements in improving the Microsoft console experience. In the early days of the Xbox 360, when we ran home from school or work and befriended our friends in some multiplayer games, there was still a warm place in our hearts.