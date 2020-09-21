Xbox Expansion: Microsoft Acquires Fallout Maker Bethesda’s Parent Company for $7.5 Billion

James Martin / CNET



Microsoft’s Xbox team significantly expanded their list of game development studios on Monday. Buy ZeniMax Media $7.5 billion in cash. The entertainment company owns several industry-leading game developers, including Bethesda Softworks, creator of Post-Apocalypse. Fallout Games and fantasy series The Elder Scrolls. It also owns the id software known as it. Destiny, rage and Wolfenstein Shooting game franchise.

This has increased the number of in-house Xbox game development studios from the previous 15 to 23, giving you control of some of the most popular franchises in the gaming industry. Microsoft plans to run Bethesda as its own department while maintaining the leadership and structure.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, said in a statement that “Bethesda, a proven game developer and publisher, has achieved success in all game categories and together we will further advance our ambition to empower over 3 billion gamers worldwide.” Said.



Now playing:

Look at this:

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Full Comparison

9:15



The two companies announced the deal as an extension of their already close partnership over several decades. “The biggest winner today is our fans,” ZeniMax CEO Robert Altman said in a statement. “Our game can be better.”

Microsoft’s move took place weeks before its November launch, the next generation of large video game consoles. $500 Xbox Series X and $300 Xbox Series S, It promises clearer visuals and faster gameplay than its predecessor. The new game console will compete with Sony $500 PlayStation 5 and $400 Discless PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, Also released in November.

Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax comes after a failure to bid for shares of TikTok, a social network based in China. Over 2 billion downloads worldwide There are more than 100 million users in the United States. The tech giant has spent at least last month. Negotiate to own part of the app To satisfy the national security concerns raised by President Donald Trump, he threatened to ban apps from the U.S. App Store unless the U.S. company buys the app.

Microsoft’s biggest video game purchase isn’t just about bulking up game studios. By acquiring a company that has been hit for decades, Microsoft is more remarkable than focusing on the space war series Halo and the racing game series Forza. Additionally, Microsoft protects against a fallout that has to postpone the anticipated release title, Halo Infinite. From this holiday until 2021, Without a core release title to compete Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales On PS5.

“Today is a milestone,” Spencer said in a statement, adding that Bethesda’s catalog of hit games will be added to Microsoft’s Xbox Games Pass service, which now boasts over 15 million subscribers.