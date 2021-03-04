Xbox Game Boss – Game in March 2021

We are already in the third month of March 2021, which means subscribers to family services Xbox Game Boss Waiting for the block games for March 2021.

Siga o Future behind: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

When it becomes normal, Xbox shared, Through its official blog, Any games will be available on the Xbox GamePass service in the first half of March 2021. And there is a bit in everything for all tastes

These are the first games available on the Xbox Game Boss Family Services in March 2021:

Madden NFL 21 (Console) E.A. Play – Available now!

Available now! Football Manager 2021 (PC) – March 4

March 4 Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition (Consola e PC) – March 4

March 4 NBA 2K21 (Android and Consola) – March 4

March 4 Star Wars: Scrattrans (console) E.A. Play – March, in short

March, in short NHL 21 (Console) E.A. Play – April, in short

Siga o Future behind: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Above all, note that some games are preparing to leave the Xbox GamePass service. They are:

March 15:

Chronicle of Alvastia (Console and PC)

(Console and PC) Astrologer (PC)

(PC) Bloodstains: Night ritual (Console and PC)

(Console and PC) Kona (Console)

(Console) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunting (Console)

Siga o Future behind: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram