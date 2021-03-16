Xbox Game Boss – More games in March 2021

The second batch of games for this is here Xbox Game Boss. Second volume games for Xbox Game Pass in March 2021 Little by little it was announced, But Microsoft still had a surprise for the final announcement.

When it becomes normal, Xbox shared, Through its official blog, No games available on the Xbox GamePass service in the second half of March 2021. And everyone has something …

The second batch of games available on the Xbox GamePass family services in March 2021 is:

Undertail – March 16 (Cloud, Console and PC)

March 16 (Cloud, Console and PC) Empire of Sin – March 18 (Cloud, Console and PC)

March 18 (Cloud, Console and PC) Near: Automata – March 18 (PC)

– March 18 (PC) Star Wars: Forces – March 18 (console)

– March 18 (console) Torchlight III – March 18 (PC)

– March 18 (PC) Genesis Noir – March 25 (Console and PC)

– March 25 (Console and PC) Octopus Traveler – March 25 (Console and PC)

– March 25 (Console and PC) Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition – March 25 (PC)

– March 25 (PC) Supraland – March 25 (PC)

– March 25 (PC) Yakuza 6: Life Song – March 25 (Cloud, Console and PC)

March 25 (Cloud, Console and PC) Outer Riders – April 1 (Cloud and Console)

– April 1 (Cloud and Console) Narita Boy – March 30 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Above all, indicate that some games are getting ready to leave the Xbox GamePass service. They are:

March 31:

Hyperdot (Console and PC)

(Console and PC) Journey to the planet Savage (Console)

(Console) Machine (PC)

