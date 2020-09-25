Xbox Game Pass adds Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield and all other Bethesda games.

Microsoft Acquisition of Bethesda and parent company ZeniMax It has reached a whopping 7.5 billion dollars and has entered the Xbox. These include large franchises such as Doom, Fallout, and The Elder Scrolls. However, as part of the acquisition news, the company also removed a notification that first-party games such as Starfield will be available on Game Pass when they are released. You don’t actually have to buy Bethesda games again.

that much Bethesda’s announcement Starfield specifically mentions. “Microsoft will grow into a team of 15 to 23 creative studios and add Bethesda’s iconic franchise to Xbox Game Pass. This includes bringing Bethesda’s future games to the Xbox Game Pass the same day they launch on Xbox or PC. Includes the intent of. Like Starfield, a new cosmic epic currently being developed at Bethesda Game Studios.”

in Roundtable interview After the announcement, Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios said some people at Microsoft had seen Starfield. But don’t expect to make your debut soon. He also mentioned that he likes to wait “as long as possible” to show his game.

There is no specific mention of the Elder Scrolls 6 in the press release. Howard Still a long way-However, it will also apply to Game Pass according to the precedent of other own games. This also means that current ZeniMax games like Doom Eternal are fair games. Certain games will be released on Game Pass on October 1st for Xbox One and PC. The sequel to these or many other franchises of the company will also hit Game Pass. If you have an Android device and Game Pass Ultimate, you can stream on the go.

Howard’s note also noted that Starfield and the Elder Scrolls 6 will benefit from major technical changes in the studio. These two games and perhaps others use what he calls. “The biggest engine overhaul since Oblivion.” Both games are not dated, but Skyrim was originally released in 2011 and has since been ported to almost all systems. It can even play Amazon Alexa … sort of. Have fun for at least a few minutes. Don’t expect to create your own character.

Microsoft also announced that Game Pass subscriptions have increased to 15 million users. High monthly subscribers to unlimited game subscriptions without the need for additional games due to the Bethesda acquisition. But obviously, the Xbox Game Pass is at the heart of the Bethesda acquisition. Xbox head Phil Spencer also said the movement Increase the value of the service Than to lock the monopoly.

Game Pass is Microsoft’s All access plan For console purchases, it can be another big help when preorders start tomorrow. Xbox Series X and Series S. For more information Xbox Series X and Series S Pre-Order Guide.