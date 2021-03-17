Home Tech Xbox Game Pass – EA on the way to PC players

Xbox Game Pass – EA on the way to PC players

Mar 17, 2021 0 Comments
Xbox Game Pass EA Play

After reaching the console players, the Xbox Game Pass is active, so E.A. Play subscription service also reaches out to those who have Xbox Game Boss Shared the Xbox on PC with its official blog Xbox Wire.

Until March 18, 2021, the Xbox Game Pass service will be available to players on the active PC EA. Reaches Play Service.

EA on the Xbox Game Pass for PC The brand further indicates the benefits of the play as follows:

War Star Wars Jedi: Over 60 of EA’s biggest and best PC games, including Fallen Order, FIFA 20, Titanfall 2 and Need for Speed ​​Heat, as well as other titles, some of the most popular game series from EA, Battlefield, Madden, NFL , Command & Conquer and The Sims.

On the first day of use, members will receive Star Wars: Forces to play on PC and Xbox. The game will feature exclusive challenges and rewards, special and exclusive content for members and discounts on EA’s online purchases E.A. Desktop (beta).

Some key topics like access to game tests and FIFA 21 up to 10 hours of use of the series that fans love the most.

