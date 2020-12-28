Home Tech Xbox | Hollow multiplayer rankings expire on Xbox 360 after 2021

Dec 29, 2020 0 Comments
A From December next year, all Hollow Will lose multiplayer ranking patterns Xbox 360, And they will no longer be sold in your digital copies Xbox 360/One/Series S / X.

Attention: However, anyone who has already purchased the game in digital form or owns a physical copy of it can download them and play the campaigns forever without any problems.

The main developer of the series Hollow, A 343 industries No. Finds reason to be active online Xbox 360, Because a large part of the players Hollow Joined the game collection Hollow: Master Head Collection, It integrates or multiplayer Hollow 2, With everyone else Hollow Will be Xbox 360, Ann Xbox One It runs at 120fps Xbox Series X / S. And so on 343 industries Since we are already 2 generations ahead of the old one, nothing needs to be open 360.

Thus, the 343 industries Ensures greater power to run servers Hollow is infinite The spring of 2021 is coming Xbox One / S / X e Xbox Series / X / S.

Here is a picture showing the changes in the games from December 2021:

It can be seen here that only ranking matches are no longer available from the end of 2021, forge and custom matches or co-campaigns will still be in trouble-free games, probably always.

Eventually this will become the end of the Ranking Games for 360 Victims, but the memories will be preserved in your Forge and Spartan heart.

