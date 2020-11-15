Home Tech Xbox Live Gold subscribers have two new free games on Series X and Xbox One

Xbox Live Gold subscribers have two new free games on Series X and Xbox One

Nov 15, 2020 0 Comments
Xbox Live Gold subscribers have two new free games on Series X and Xbox One

v

Xbox Series X and Xbox One have two new free games for Xbox Live Gold subscribers to download. Unfortunately, for brand new Series X or Series S owners, neither game is the next-gen experience, but one is the Xbox One game, the other is the Xbox 360 game, both of which can be played on the Series X and Series via backward compatibility.

More specifically, Xbox Live Gold subscribers can now download both Lego Indiana Jones And Swimming, But only for a limited time. The former is free until November 30, and the latter is actually free until December 15. After each of these dates, each game will return to their normal prices. Once downloaded, both games are a permanent addition to your library as long as you maintain an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold, which you must access.

Below, you can read more about both games, as well as watch trailers for the pair:

Lego India Jones: “Build your way out of trouble, fight, fight! Play through three classic Indiana Jones movies and update your favorite indie adventures in the world on the cheek of Lego. Explore and discover – war enemies, the greatest treasures of the world.”

Swimming: “Swimsuit! A multiplayer underwater shooter with action-packed co-op and versus gameplay modes, all supported by online and local plays. You play as our hero mobo who uses a variety of unique power-ups and weapons to survive in this aquatic life.”

As mentioned, these games are only available for free to Xbox Live Gold subscribers or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. All other Xbox Series X, Xbox Series and Xbox One players must pay the full price.

READ  Bang & Olufsen's newest lunch box speakers have built-in Qi wireless chargers.

Xbox – Includes all the latest in both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S – Click Here Or check out the links below:

You May Also Like

Target Black Friday 2020 Ad Scan: off 50 and so on from Apple Watch

Target Black Friday 2020 Ad Scan: off 50 and so on from Apple Watch

Alert issued to millions of new iPhone 12 users

Alert issued to millions of new iPhone 12 users

The new device puts music in your head - no need for headphones

The new device puts music in your head – no need for headphones

Hidden secrets of Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. gameplay and surveillance

Hidden secrets of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. gameplay and surveillance

Hands-on with the new iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini

Hands-on with the new iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini

Vergast: Two more iPhones, Apple's 'One More Thing' event

Vergast: Two more iPhones, Apple’s ‘One More Thing’ event

About the Author: Nathaniel Marrow

Explorer. Entrepreneur. Devoted coffee enthusiast. Avid bacon geek. Lifelong internet nerd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *