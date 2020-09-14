Xbox Series S plays the Xbox One S version of Xbox One games.

Microsoft’s new Xbox Series S should offer impressive next-generation performance at a price of $299, but where does it leave the Xbox One X? According to Microsoft Xbox for 4K from 2017 At least it has some advantages over the Series S when running the Xbox One X-enhanced current generation games.

“The Xbox Series S is designed to be the most affordable next-generation console and lets you enjoy next-generation gaming at 1440p at 60fps,” says Microsoft. declaration VGC. “To provide a top-quality, backward-compatible experience consistent with the original intent of the developer, the Xbox Series S runs the Xbox One S version of the backward-compatible game, while improving texture filtering, higher and consistent frame rates, Apply faster load times and auto HDR. ”

What this means is that most Xbox One games run on the Xbox Series S at 1080p or lower in backwards compatibility mode, but you can benefit from certain built-in hardware benefits, such as a faster SSD. Games with unlocked frame rates should also perform better than the Xbox One S. However, certain Xbox One X improvements, such as high resolution, do not apply.

Current generation titles are only eligible for updates for the Xbox Series S, and so are some of our own games, such as: Gears 5 and Forza Horizon 4. But without the patch, you will get the Xbox One S version by default. VGC report The same is true of backward-compatible Xbox 360 titles, but it’s not clear what this means for compatible Xbox 1 games that run at near 4K speeds on the One X.

All of this is simply due to the function of the two systems of different priorities. The Xbox One X is designed to play Xbox One games at resolutions up to 4K, and we have achieved this by adding a much more powerful GPU with minor modifications to the rest of the spec sheet. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series S exists to run true next-gen games at 1080p or 1440p. So, in some ways, it’s built around a much faster CPU and SSD than the One X, despite the poor performance of the GPU.

Microsoft’s confirmation is a way to clarify the message for the two next-generation consoles. In short, if you want to play in 4K, you should consider the $499 Series X, but if you don’t prioritize raw resolution output, the $299 Series S can be interesting.