Xbox Series X and S Pre-Order Information: Xbox Series S Bundle Available Now

The next-generation Xbox will launch and change in a month, and retailers are currently selling out pre-orders for both. Xbox Series X and Xbox series S. Series X and Series S release November 10 They are $500 and $300 respectively, and it is very difficult to get one at the moment.

Where to pre-order the Xbox Series X and Series S

Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders sold out at all major retailers as of the last update. The list of Xbox pre-orders was unveiled on September 22nd at Target, Walmart, Microsoft, GameStop, and other stores, but sold out quickly as it appears. If you have it in stock, you can check out our list of major stores below. in Recent Tweets, Xbox has urged its followers to sign up with retailers for inventory updates, and said more consoles will be available on release date.

But right now, you can get the Xbox Series S bundle from the following site: Adorama. The bundle itself is also not bad. The package contains only one additional controller and you can choose from three colors (black, white, blue). If you’re currently hooked on next-generation hardware, it’s a decent way to avoid any more pre-order issues.

Xbox Series X Pre-order:

Xbox Series S Pre-order:

Xbox Series X/S Bundle

Pre-order your Xbox Wireless Controller

The new Xbox Wireless Controllers coming with the Xbox Series X and Series S are available in Carbon Black, Robot White and Shock Blue. It features a more ergonomic design. Textured grips on bumpers, triggers and back cases; There’s a hybrid D-pad inspired by Elite controllers for increased precision. The updated controller also features a new integrated share button for capturing and recording gameplay moments.

Pre-order games for Xbox Series X and Series S

Microsoft Xbox Game Pass subscription For the next generation, you get access to a vast library of spinning games for a monthly fee, including the ability to play first-party games like Halo Infinite on the first day. Even now, you can pre-order some of the biggest games coming to the Xbox Series X and Series S.

Coming Soon: Xbox All Access

You can benefit from Microsoft as an alternative to paying up front. Xbox All Access The program allows you to pay for an Xbox Series X or Series S console for 24 months. $35 per month for the Xbox Series X, and $25 per month for the Xbox Series S.

Choosing Xbox All Access can really save you money in the long run, as Game Pass for PC and consoles, xCloud game streaming, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which comes with Xbox Live Gold and EA Play subscriptions, are included in the payment plan. The Xbox Series X payment plan totals $840, and if you think the console is $499 and the Game Pass Ultimate is $360 for two years, you can save $19. You can save even more with the Xbox Series S billing plan, which costs a total of $600 and saves you $59 off the console and Game Pass Ultimate pricing for two years.

I expected Xbox All Access to come with a regular console pre-order, but I wasn’t able to sign up on the day the pre-order started. Lists of stores such as Best Buy and Walmart are still marked “Coming Soon”. We will update this story when Xbox All Access is officially released. In the meantime, refer to the guide. What you need to know about Xbox All Access For more information.

Sold out :

Pre-orders for Xbox Series X and Series S consoles sold out in one day at all major retailers. Xbox Suggested retailers will have more stock soon, but haven’t given specific details. I know more consoles will be available on the release date (November 10th), but the quantity will be limited.

See all Xbox Series X and S preorder pages: Microsoft store | Amazon | Best buy | Target | Walmart | GameStop | Sam’s Club | Newegg | Antonline