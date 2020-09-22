Xbox Series X/S pre-orders are now available at the following retailers: • Eurogamer.net

After waiting months and months, you can now pre-order your Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Microsoft’s next-generation console isn’t expected to launch until November 10th, but we can already see that one of the new boxes will arrive. Get here as soon as possible.

The Xbox Series X costs £449/$499, while the slightly lower power Xbox Series S costs £249/$299. There is also an Xbox All-Access program if you want to pay for your console over time instead of a single upfront cost. You can find out more about this and all retailers currently accepting pre-orders for consoles, accessories, and games below.

lately: Pre-orders in the UK and Europe are currently starting, and in the US and Canada, you can participate from 8 a.m. Pacific Time / 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The Xbox Series X appears to sell out much faster than the Series S, but we are working hard to keep all of our latest inventory.

If more retailers are offering pre-orders for the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, we will add them to the page until they release on November 10th. We will also add next-generation Xbox bundles if possible. But at this stage it is unlikely.

Xbox series X/S console The Xbox Series X is priced at £449/$499, which includes the Xbox Series X console and the new Xbox Wireless Controller. Except for all cables and the free trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, no additional features are included. If you want to buy the Xbox Series S instead, get £249/$299 back. But remember that it’s a less powerful version of the next generation console. You can comfortably run all upcoming Xbox games, but by default it doesn’t run games at 4K, doesn’t have a disk drive, and has a smaller 512GB NVMe SSD. However, not only does it support 1440p at 120FPS and 4K upscaling, it also has the same rate racing and variable refresh rate features as the Series X. READ Greatest macOS 11 Big Sur Characteristics: Management Heart, Safari Updates, Notifications Overhaul, Style Variations and Additional If you are willing to sacrifice these extra features, you save significant changes to the console. Definitely worth it if you’re not playing on a 4K TV, or if you’re not too fussed about all the extra performance benefits. If you need more help making a decision, please refer to the following guide. Difference between Xbox Series X and S. Both consoles can also be purchased for a monthly fee through the Xbox All Access financing program. This package includes the Xbox console of your choice and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The retailers that offer this payment plan are listed below if you want to buy that way. Not a good idea if you are comfortable paying monthly for 2 years. Reduce purchase cost According to our calculations. England : In Europe: in America: Retailer Xbox Series X console Xbox Series S console Amazon USA 8:00 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 11:00 am (Eastern Standard Time) 8:00 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 11:00 am (Eastern Standard Time) Microsoft store 8:00 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 11:00 am (Eastern Standard Time) 8:00 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 11:00 am (Eastern Standard Time) Walmart 8:00 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 11:00 am (Eastern Standard Time) 8:00 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 11:00 am (Eastern Standard Time) Best buy 8:00 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 11:00 am (Eastern Standard Time) 8:00 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 11:00 am (Eastern Standard Time) GameStop 8:00 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 11:00 am (Eastern Standard Time) 8:00 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 11:00 am (Eastern Standard Time) Target 8:00 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 11:00 am (Eastern Standard Time) 8:00 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 11:00 am (Eastern Standard Time) READ 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Revealed: Big Power, Bigger Wing Canada : Retailer Xbox Series X console Xbox Series S console Amazon CA 8:00 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 11:00 am (Eastern Standard Time) 8 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 11 am (Eastern Standard Time) Walmart Canada 8:00 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 11:00 am (Eastern Standard Time) 8 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 11 am (Eastern Standard Time) Xbox All Access: Full list of countries and retailers eligible for Xbox All Access: Telstra Australia

Canada by EB Games

Denmark in Elgiganten

Finland Gigantti

FNAC in France

Spark’s New Zealand

Norway from Elkjøp

Media Expert in Poland

SK Telecom’s Korea

Sweden in Elgiganten

UK GAME and Smyths Toys

United States at Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Microsoft Store and Walmart If you don’t want to fork all your cash at once, you can also use the Xbox All Access financing option when buying a console at some retailers. This allows you to pay £29/$35 per month for the Xbox Series X and £21/$25 per month for the Xbox Series S. It includes a two-year Xbox Game Pass Ultimate license. Play right away and have access to online multiplayer. Not a bad deal! Obviously, purchasing through the Xbox All Access financial plan requires approval from one of our Microsoft partners, and if you can’t keep up with your reimbursement, you’re at your own risk, so assess your financial situation before committing. We are Break numbers It provides some savings in most situations, so if appropriate, it can help significantly spread the cost of the new console. Xbox All Access is available through the following retailers: READ Samsung to Observe Apple and Halt Supplying Electrical power Adapters With Smartphones Upcoming Year Retailer Xbox Series X console Xbox Series S console Game (UK) £28.99 per month £20.99 per month Smyths Toys (UK) £28.99 per month £20.99 per month Microsoft store 8:00 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 11:00 am (Eastern Standard Time) 8:00 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 11:00 am (Eastern Standard Time) Walmart 8:00 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 11:00 am (Eastern Standard Time) 8:00 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 11:00 am (Eastern Standard Time) GameStop 8:00 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 11:00 am (Eastern Standard Time) 8 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 11 am (Eastern Standard Time) Best buy 8:00 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 11:00 am (Eastern Standard Time) 8:00 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 11:00 am (Eastern Standard Time) Target 8:00 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 11:00 am (Eastern Standard Time) 8:00 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 11:00 am (Eastern Standard Time)

This content is hosted on an external platform and will only be displayed if you allow targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Cookie settings management

Xbox Series X/S Accessories Along with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, you can also pre-order a variety of new accessories that are compatible with both consoles. There’s nothing desperate for this from day one, but if you want to put in an additional controller or grab one of your storage expansion cards, you can do it here. For example, when it comes to additional storage, the 1TB internal SSD on the Xbox Series X console can continue to be used for a while. The 512GB SSD is smaller on the Xbox Series S, so there is a greater risk of getting filled first. Those who bring a library of Xbox 360 and Xbox One games that are backwards compatible are encouraged to purchase a cheaper external hard drive that will give you more money for the time being. England : Retailer New Xbox Wireless Controller Storage expansion card Rechargeable battery + USB-C cable Xbox Elite Controller 2 Amazon UK £54.99 – – £159 Microsoft store £54.99 – – £159 Curry PC World – – – – game – – – – ShopTo – – – – Game collection – – – – Argus £54.99 – £20.99 – Smyths toy £54.99 – £19.99 £159 very – – – – in America: Retailer New Xbox Wireless Controller Storage expansion card Rechargeable battery + USB-C cable Xbox Elite Controller 2 Amazon USA – – – $179 Microsoft store – – – $179 GameStop – – – $179 Walmart – – – $179 Best buy – – – $179 Target – – – $179

Xbox series X/S games Finally the game. What exactly would we do with the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S in our hands? Well, it won’t be Halo Infinite anymore. The 343 Industries shooter and Microsoft’s big phone card have been set as major launch titles for the console, but recently Back to 2021. Other 1st party releases like Fable, State of Decay 3 and Forza also don’t create a splash window. So what do we leave behind? Well, there aren’t many new games right out of the bat. Of course, there are various upgrade versions of previous Xbox One releases that you can play, but most of them are free if you buy the current generation version. There are around 100 games you can work with on Xbox Game Pass. No need to go any further, we’ve put below some of the biggest Xbox Series X releases to date. You can also preview everything else. Xbox Series X games announced so far. England : Amazon UK game Game collection Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – 69.99 lb £59.95 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – – – Guard Dog Corps – – – Far Cry 6 – – – in America: Amazon USA Walmart GameStop Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War US $69.99 US $69.99 US $69.99 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – – – Guard Dog Corps – – – Far Cry 6 – – –

So, what do you think of the £449/$499 Xbox Series X pre-order price? Still pick one. Or maybe you can pre-order the Xbox Series S and accept a small performance hit with a much cheaper £249/$299 entrance fee?

Perhaps you are considering pre-ordering the PS5 instead? Before making a decision here, it might be wise to check if Sony’s next-generation consoles are in stock. Especially if there is no special loyalty on both sides.

Either way, need more information? good news! There are many in-depth guides to different aspects of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The clever blockage of Digital Foundry Xbox Series X specifications You can get an idea of ​​the power of the console. For more information on the new technology, check out the following guides. New Xbox controller And Xbox Series X console design.