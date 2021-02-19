Xiaomi confirms launch offers with Portugal Mi 11

The new Xiaomi Mi11 smartphone arrives in Portugal on March 1st with launch week – March 1 to 8 – To think of consumers with a good offer. As we first announced, My Store Portugal is now confirming the campaign.

In fact, within the week of launch, the Xiaomi phone will be on target not to miss the pre-sale campaign, with the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner Mob offering.

The robot vacuum cleaner has a recommended PVP9 of 249.99 at the time of this writing and has already been fully analyzed by 4gnews.

Think of an offer from the Mi Store or the Xiaomi Mi11 with 256GB

New Mi 11. Advertising Image: Credit: My Store Portugal

The manufacturer highlights the phone as being designed for true cinema lovers as Xiaomi integrates hardware with sophisticated software. It is in addition to various sources for creative and easy-to-capture videos.

Specifically, the Mi 11 has a 108MP camera, a 6.81 ”QHD + OLED screen with 120 Hz and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. These are the elements needed for high performance, they help to capture the best moments with high quality!

For example, the effects of available images stand out. Options that allow anyone to reach the best videos with one click AI.

Cinematic Skills of Xiaomi Mi11

For those who want to capture the best moments of the night, Ultra Night Video makes it possible to shoot in the dark. Thanks to real-time AI noise reduction in Raw-level and light-enhancing mechanisms that automatically illuminate images and maintain more detail.

The new Xiaomi Mi11 4600mAh battery charges fast with or without wires. In practice, this allows you to hold a 100% battery for 45 minutes (using a 55W court charge) or 53 minutes (if using a 50W wireless charge).

For those who can’t help listening to good music on a smartphone, the Mi11 is equipped with Harmon Garden sound. For this smartphone, Xiaomi worked with experts to improve the acoustics of dual speakers and provide high quality, clear sound.

Key Technical Features of Xiaomi Mi11:

Display: AMOLED 2K 6.81 “inches

120 Hz refresh rate

480 Hz touch response rate

Brightness up to 1500 Nights, HDR10 +, 515 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor

From 8GB RAM

128GB from internal storage

Cameras: 108MP (main) + 13 (Ultravide) + 5MP (macro)

4600 mAh battery (nominal capacity)

55W (wire), 50W (wireless and 10W (reverse)

Stereo speakers with Hermann Gordon

WiFi Standard6

Bluetooth 5.2 standard

Weight: 196 grams

Available in Black and Blue

In short, the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be available for pre-order with a capacity of 256GB in Midnight Gray and Horizon Blue from March 1 to March 8, 2021.

Every consumer who buys a new phone gets a Mi robot vacuum cleaner mop robot vacuum cleaner.

4 News Editors Recommend: