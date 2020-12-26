Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G already gets Android 11 in Europe

Xiaomi has a wide portfolio of intermediate devices. Still, one of the most interesting of 2020 is undoubtedly the Xiaomi Mi10 Lite 5G, which brings the next generation mobile network at an attractive price.

Better news now for those who chose this tool. After months of testing, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G is already getting the update for Android 11.

Android 11 mantém a MIUI 12 no Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

Reports of the arrival of the long-awaited update for this intermediary are mounting in Europe and other markets. This means that if you have not yet received the update notification, it will be a while before it happens.

The set in question has one dimension 2.8 GB And brings a security fix for Android for October. It should also be noted that this is new firmware Based on MIUI 12.1.2.0.RJIEUXM.

This means that no visual differences apply with this update. Since the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G already runs MIUI 12, the changes will basically be internal, but it will enhance your experience with the devices.

With the advent of Android 11, you will see bubbles coming up in messaging apps or even the new arrangement of announcements. The new taste of Android will give you more control over the permissions on your smartphone and more control over your smart home.

Xiaomi Mi10 Lite 5G Specifications

6.57 inch AMOLED display with full HD + resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor

6GB / 8GB D RAM

64GB / 128GB / 256GB internal storage

Four-fold main camera: 48MP (main) + 8MP (wide-angle) + 2MP (macro) + 2MP (depth)

16MP front camera

4160 mAh battery

20W fast charging

If you are looking for a smartphone below 300 below, this is the perfect time to buy this Xiaomi Mi10 Lite 5G. Already got Android 11 and equipment Available at the Mi Store 9 starts at 269.99.

