Xiaomi Mi A3: Upgrading to Android 11 is already safe

On December 31, 2020, we warned 4gnews that you should not install the update for Android 11 on your respective Xiaomi Mi A11 smartphones. Unfortunately, for some, the alarm is delayed, but now we have optical messages.

Update – In version of the rule – Once installed on the Xiaomi Mi A3, the smartphone will not be re-enabled. There have been a number of complaints on social networks that, in addition to the official Siomi forum, mainly affect users in Europe.

You can now upgrade your Xiaomi Mi A3 to Android 11

Official list of changes from Android 11 to Xiaomi Mi A3 – Changelog.

Fortunately, as the release progresses Kismosina, It is safe to install the update on this mobile device. Is in danger firmware With build number 12.0.3.0.RFQMIXM, In a package weighing 1.40 GB, it is already distributed by Xiaomi.

Obviously, there is a list of functions Changelog Same, but special attention is paid to the stability of the system. Also, The Link December 2020 security update with vulnerability corrections.

The revised update took about five days to reach users and is now being distributed gradually and in stages. So, once the available update notification reaches your Xiaomi phone, you can already install it.

Affected smartphones are repaired for free in Portugal

O smartphone Xiaomi Mi A3, M Azul.

As recently announced by 4gnews, Xiaomi has come forward to repair the affected units in key global markets. Moreover, when questioned by 4 Genius, Siomi’s representation in Portugal revealed that customers are entitled to the same benefit here.

Therefore, for Portuguese users affected by the upgrade of the Xiaomi Mi A3, the repair is free. The official repair company is Damet, which has physical facilities in Porto and Lisbon, but receives units from across the country.

Note that only Xiaomi Mi A3 units with valid IMEIs are closed – i.e. purchased in Europe. If you have a unit in these situations, we advise the user to go to or Contact a Mi Store Portuguese store.

