Siomi holds a press conference on March 29, Monday, Which is already considered the largest. There we will learn about different equipment. In the case of smartphones we have the Xiaomi Mi11 Ultra and the Xiaomi Mi11 Pro. Then we have the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 as well. This includes the new Xiaomi Mi Mic smartphone, laptop and air conditioner. At least that’s all we know so far. However, in this regard, there are reports of cooling of the Xiaomi Mi11 Ultra.

Xiaomi Mi11 comes with air conditioning for ultra cooling?

This smartphone will be the first to use full phase heat dissipation technology and it will be able to achieve unique heat dissipation. Technology changes its heat dissipation patterns between three phases – solids, liquids and gases.

All of this is still unclear, but it is the information that the film reveals has reached the internet. But we know everything in detail on Monday.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has released a teaser that talks about a new technology Drums It is the debut with the Mi 11 Ultra.

A revolutionary battery!

In practice, these are the silicon-oxygen anode batteries announced in Weibo and Twitter. So, this is the most recent technology that has never been used on a smartphone. Shiomi says it was inspired by electric vehicles. This will result in a much faster charging time for the smartphone, while allowing for much thinner batteries to build up. Of course, the result will be even thinner smartphones.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has also released a teaser for a new chipset. First since 2017. The last one was called the Surge S1, and I remember never owning a heir. Now and after much fog d. Sebastino seems to have finally arrived.

