Xiaomi Mi11 Lite: There is a big difference between the two versions

Earlier this February, Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 worldwide. Just as the Pro version is expected to be introduced, various certifications will also reveal details about the Lite version.

As we announced this Friday, the 5G version of that smartphone has sent the IMDA certification. Then it goes through the FCC as well. There, some characteristics of the devices codenamed M2101K9G were revealed or confirmed.

The Mi11 Lite will feature a 5G Snapdragon 775G processor. The 4G version will have Snapdragon 720G

So the Mi11 Lite will be fitted with a 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G processor. It will have a 64MP main camera with ultra-angle and macro sensor

📲 Mi11 Lite 5G (Renoir K9) SD7350 (775G) FCC certified. Known features: The main camera is 64 MP. pic.twitter.com/3BpwN2F7DE – ⭐tiki (eeDeiki_kun) February 19, 2021

Expect a 4150mAh battery with 33W faster charging. As indicated, 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage variants will be sold.

It is also known that the Mi11 Lite 4G will come with a Snapdragon 720G processor, which will be a big difference to the more powerful model. The same processor is found in the Redmi Note 9S or Note 9 Pro.

Now there are no details on when Xiaomi will offer the Mi 11 Lite in its two versions. In terms of leaks, the trend for 2021 is to launch 4G and 5G versions of its intermediate terminals.

