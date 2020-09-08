Xiaomi’s Poco X3 NFC has a huge battery and a 120Hz screen for $235.

Xiaomi’s Poco sub-brand has announced the latest mobile phone, the Poco X3 NFC. As you might have guessed by including “NFC” in the phone’s name, this is not a device intended for the typical flagship customer. But Different recent The Poco phone, X3 NFC, seems to be a strong proposition in terms of price/performance.

This isn’t a subtle phone even before the huge glossy “POCO” logo on the plastic back came out. It has a 9.4mm thick and 215g big, chunky camera bump, but that’s what you get when you make a phone with a huge screen, huge battery, and lots of cameras.

The display is a 6.67 inch 1080p panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Because it’s an LCD, it’s not as contrasting as the OLED screens that are common even on mid-range devices these days, and the panel selection means that the fingerprint sensor isn’t integrated into the display and is on the sleep/wake button. It doesn’t look bad though. It’s sharper than the same-sized 1080p OLED, and the 120Hz refresh rate is usually only seen on much more expensive phones.

The Poco X3 NFC is the first phone to use Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 732G processor, a sluggish version of the 730G found on Google’s Pixel 4A. It supports LTE, not 5G and comes with 6GB of RAM. There are 64GB or 128GB storage options and there is also a microSD card slot.

The camera selection includes a 64 megapixel Sony IMX682 base sensor, a 13 megapixel ultra wide and a 2 megapixel sensor for macro and depth capabilities, making the phone look like it has four cameras in most cases. The selfie camera is 20 megapixels and is housed in a hole punch display cutout.

The battery is 5,160mAh and can be quickly charged to 33W via USB-C. Xiaomi claims to be able to charge a full charge in more than 2 days of normal use and 65 minutes or a 62% charge in 30 minutes. Other hardware features include decent sounding stereo speakers, pretty good haptics, and a headphone jack. Of course there is also NFC.

Poco X3 NFC is sold in Europe today €199 (~$235) for the 64GB storage model and €249 ($295) for the 128GB storage model. This is the launch price for an unspecified period. MSRP is €229 ($270) and €269 ($320). Nonetheless, even for a regular price, it’s probably one of the better value phones you’ll find in that segment.