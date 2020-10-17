Yale University men’s ice hockey team 18 people tested positive for Corona 19

Collectively, the cluster raises the school’s Covid-19 alert status from green to yellow, which represents “low risk,” indicating “low or moderate risk of virus transmission.

On Tuesday, the university community reported that six people from the national team athletic team tested positive for the virus. In the past two days, 12 additional benign cases were found, the Ivy League school confirmed to CNN.

“All other members of the men’s ice hockey team in the New Haven area and the athletics staff who worked directly with them were instructed to quarantine and participate in a college testing program, whether they had it or not. This was confirmed by intimate contact from infected team members,” said Thursday In an evening letter to the Yale community, said Stephanie Spangler, Vice Dean of Health and Academic Integrity.

Spangler told students that “strict” contact tracking efforts are underway to identify other individuals who may have been in close contact with athletes, and that all varsity athletic teams and on-campus programs will cease in-person activities for a week.