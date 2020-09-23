Yankees vs. Blue Jays: how to watch, game threads, TV channels

Like Yankees It truly fired from every cylinder, and found the most recent crash on the road. They had 2 straight losses, and both competitions became middle innings no competition. The attack looked helpless over the past two days, with four out of six already scored in nine matches. On the other side of the ball, the pitch knocked 21 points, of which 11 were scored by the starting pitcher during the first 3 innings of each outing. not good.

This upcoming game still carries a lot of weight, so Bombers need to turn it over. The Yankees should prioritize gaining home field edge in wildcard rounds. Twins, Owns two of baseball’s best home records this season. The Yankees also don’t want to have negative momentum in the playoffs. They want to make good habits at the end of the regular season and everything starts with a win tonight.

Gerrit Cole That’s the man of the job. Staff Ace has looked great since pairing up. Kyle Higashioka, Allowing 2 ERA and striking 27 strikeouts in 3 outings. Higgy and cole Once again become a partner in this game Higashioka In the future, he will be Cole’s personal catcher. The burning right in the year is 6-3 with a 3.00 ERA, 3.97 FIP, 0.985 WHIP and 87 strikeouts in 66 innings.

Cole will face the same opposite number as in his last outing. Tanner Locke This is the one the Yankees’ attackers want to see. In the Yankees’ 13-2 win, the floodgates opened early against the veteran right wing in the last meeting as he allowed 6 runs in 4 innings. That achievement has greatly increased the number of seasons and now he is sitting 2-2 with a 6.41 ERA, 7.71 FIP and 1.754 WHIP for 39.1 innings.

Giancarlo Stanton During the night off Judge Aaron Slot in DH point. Clint Fraser While returning to the center field lineup Kyle Higashioka Continue acting Gerrit ColePersonal catcher.

Alejandro Kirk Last night, frightened the Yankees, he scored four at-bats and four at-bats on a home run and took on a catch mission for two consecutive days. Toronto has made two changes to its lineup since last night. Joe Panic and Travis show come in Jonathan Villa and Jonathan Davis.

How to watch:

location: Sahlen Field, Buffalo, NY.

First pitch: 6:37 PM EDT

TV broadcast: Yes network

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660 / 101.9 FM

Online Stream: Fox sports high

