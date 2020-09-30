Yankees vs. Indians-Match Summary-September 29, 2020

CLEVELAND-at night for discussion Judge Aaron, Gerrit Cole And the New York Yankees made a fairly open statement.

Shane beaver There was no refutation.

Judge smashed a tone-setting two-point home run on Bieber’s fourth pitch, Cole struck out 13 on his New York playoff debut, and the Yankees opened the AL Wildcard series with a 12-3 win against the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday.

Just a few miles from where President Donald Trump and campaign opponent Joe Biden played in the U.S. in the presidential debate, the Yankees were the best pitchers of baseball during the regular season, but on their playoff debut they fought against inefficient Beavers.

The referees and the rest of New York’s batters did not meet Bieber in 2020, but they were well prepared and took a significant cut against a 25-year-old ace who gave up the season’s best goalscoring (7) and hits (9). 4 Over 2/3 innings-the shortest since last season’s match against the Yankees on June 9.

“The first inning didn’t go as planned,” said Bieber. “I would have wished I had been with my off-speed stuff in the area, and challenged them a little more. I did not have my best stuff and in addition to making mistakes, I forced myself into bad situations and bad counts.

“There is no excuse. It wasn’t good.”

The third place series continues on Wednesday night as well. Carlos Carrasco To save the season of Cleveland Masahiro Tanaka.

When Bieber’s last pitch rang out loud in an empty left field grandstand with a two-point home run Glaber torres In the fifth inning, the Yankees climbed 7-2 and delivered a ridiculous postseason message to the rest of the baseball players. Don’t forget us.

“We’ve scored quite a bit.” Brett GardnerHe hit a two-point home run in the seventh and scored three points. “I don’t think you’re expecting Shane Bieber’s level against a pitcher. I hope it’s a sign that something better is coming.”

After giving up Torres’ home run, Bieber seemed to have long-term hopes with him as he handed the ball to Indians manager Sandy Aroma Jr. and walked slowly towards Cleveland’s dugout. The Indians have lost seven games in a row in the playoffs.

Cole, who took an early lead on Judge’s home run, showed why the Yankees paid $324 million for him in the offseason. Right-handed gave up 2 points. Josh naylerHomer-6 hits without walking in 7 innings.

Nayler, who came to the deadline trade in San Diego, scored 4-4 and became the first player to score a triple in his postseason debut.

Cole’s strikeouts were the second most strikeouts in postseason history by a New York pitcher. Roger Clemens lost 15 in leg 4 of the 2000 ALCS. Cole also became the first pitcher to strike out at least 12 in three postseason matches.

“We had to set the tone for the series,” Cole said. “It’s definitely very grateful and modest to be able to hold the ball and be in this position. It feels really good to be able to communicate.”

Giancarlo Stanton Added solo shots in the ninth. The Yankees didn’t even need to heat the best lil river. Arol D. Chapman, Jack Britain and Adam Otabino New in Game 2.

The referee’s first home run since being removed from the wounded list on September 16 and the first home run allowed by Bieber at home this season gave the Yankees an amazing 2-0 lead.

“We all had a big and long hitter meeting about sticking to the same plan and just trying to do the hard work. And I think overall we did.” “Then, when this team is in danger, we just have to go out and change the plate.

“If all mistakes are thrown there, we are ruining it.”

DJ LeMahieuAL batting champion In, headed with a single before the Judge, who missed 29 matches with his calves tense, blasting Bieber’s first pitch, a mid-range fastball, over the middle right wall.

It was the shot the Yankees were looking for after running 11-18 this season and dropping six out of eight.

Unlike the previous four postseason matchups between the Indians and the Yankees since 1997, this match played amid an epidemic threatening to wipe out the entire season and was different in many ways.

There was little bustle in the city, and some were blocked due to debates on the campus near the Case Western Reserve. The progressive fields were mostly empty and the cold fronts dropped the game time temperature to 61 degrees, making it feel like a fall.

There were a few pesky flying insects that swept New York’s Lil River Jova Chamberlain in the 2007 playoffs.

But this time the Yankees caused all the confusion.

“Our season started today,” Gardner said.

odds and ends

According to MLB, Cole became his first AL pitcher without 13 strikeouts and walks at the start of the postseason. … Nayler is the fifth player to join AJ Pierzynski (2002), Johnny Damon (2001), Mel Ott (1933) and Frankie Frisch (1921) to score more than 4-4 in their playoffs debut.

Family Relations

MLB has relaxed COVID-19 restrictions and allowed players’ families to participate in the game.

Boone said that nearly half of New York players met their loved ones while traveling and believe their presence can have a positive effect.

Cole spent time “between naps” with his 3 month old son. This was the first time that my family has been to the baseball field together.

Helping hand

Indians are having a postseason without a leader.

Coach Terry Francona, who missed 46 games in the regular season due to poor health, watched the match in the suite. Indian President Cris Antonetti said Francona continues to recover, but the 61-year-old “still falls far below 100%”.

Next up

The comeback inspired by Carrasco, who was diagnosed with leukemia last year, marks the postseason. He will face Tanaka, who threw 7 innings in the 2017 ALDS match 3 against Cleveland.

