Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina stay at resort with a daily rate of R $ 33,000 in Mexico – Who

Jan 11, 2021 0 Comments
Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina (Photo: Reproduction)

Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina are enjoying the start of 2021 in Tulum, Mexico, and have recorded their free time on the site with some jaw-dropping photos.

The model and the surfer stay at a luxury resort with daily rates of up to R $ 33,000, in the most expensive accommodation option. The couple join the team of celebrities who have stayed at Azulik Tulum, such as Whindersson Nunes, Luísa Sonza, Anitta, Paula Fernandes, Michel Teló and Thais Fersoza.

The most expensive room, 100 square meters, has a sea view and a hot tub. Last year, Yasmin and Medina, who started dating in April 2020, also traveled to the Maldives.

Aqua Villa, room at the Azulik hotel in Mexico (Photo: Reproduction)

Aqua Villa, room at the Azulik hotel in Mexico (Photo: Reproduction)

Aqua Villa, room at the Azulik hotel in Mexico (Photo: Reproduction)

Aqua Villa, room at the Azulik hotel in Mexico (Photo: Reproduction)

Aqua Villa, room at the Azulik hotel in Mexico (Photo: Reproduction)

Aqua Villa, room at the Azulik hotel in Mexico (Photo: Reproduction)

Yasmin Brunet (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Yasmin Brunet (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Gabriel Medina (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Gabriel Medina (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina (Photo: Lucas Pinhel / Reproduction / Instagram)

Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina (Photo: Lucas Pinhel / Reproduction / Instagram)

Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina (Photo: Lucas Pinhel / Reproduction / Instagram)

Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina (Photo: Lucas Pinhel / Reproduction / Instagram)

Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina (Photo: Lucas Pinhel / Reproduction / Instagram)

Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina (Photo: Lucas Pinhel / Reproduction / Instagram)

Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina (Photo: Lucas Pinhel / Reproduction / Instagram)

Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina (Photo: Lucas Pinhel / Reproduction / Instagram)

Yasmin Brunet (Photo: Lucas Pinhel / Reproduction / Instagram)

Yasmin Brunet (Photo: Lucas Pinhel / Reproduction / Instagram)

Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

