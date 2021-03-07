Years after three years, two championships, a trophy and the Super Cups. I think this is positive

After a 2-0 win over Gil Vicente, F.C. Porto’s coach made a brief estimate of the years he would take under the Dragons.

This Saturday, the F.C. In response to a question about the idea of ​​the game that Porto put into practice, against Gil Vicente (2-0) Sergio Concino would end up with a narrow rating of three and more The Blue and White team led by half a year, pointing to the titles won during that period.

“The idea of ​​the game, from four years ago to this part, has always been within what we’re all about. In these four years we have played almost 80% of the games in 4-4-2, with interesting dynamics, different with some players. Attacking more or less inside is part of the strategy of the game, but the idea of ​​the game, the basis, I have always had for many years, there were two championships, the trophy and the Super Cup, I think it is positive. Of course the fans want to win all the matches every year, We like it too, but there are strong and adversaries who will cause difficulties “, Sergio Concino assured at the press conference, and also condemned the” controversy-seeking “issues:

“Usually, the questions of those in the studio and the comments they make are about the negative aspects of looking for controversy. About the alternative I made to cancel Ricardo [Soares] Not trying to do anything. Knowing what the competitor does not know, if the star does not know what else … It’s about missed opportunities, it’s not about significant opportunities, it’s about what we did to prevent today’s adversary. Why does this happen? I answer questions in a forward way, but anyone who loves home football wants to hear about football, I think, ”concluded FC Porto coach.