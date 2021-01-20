Yellen and stimuli in the United States give Europe the strength to move forward in small steps – Markets in a minute

Faith in stimuli in the United States and in business results promote trade

The stock markets remain dynamic, confident of stimuli in the United States and with equally stimulating corporate results.

In Asia, gains were less than 0.5% in Shanghai and Sydney, with that barrier only being crossed in Hong Kong, where Hang Seng added 0.8%. In Japan, the movement was the opposite. For now, both in Europe and the United States, futures indicate that today’s color is green.

Among companies, Alibaba stood out in Asia after founder Jack Ma reappeared in public after months without doing so – which was already leading to speculation as to why. In the North American Nasdaq, shares of Netflix rose sharply after the transaction after the company revealed that it had gained more clients than expected.

The outlook continues to improve after a speech by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who called on lawmakers to “act big” to save the economy from the pandemic crisis, while ensuring that the Biden administration does do not impose a weak dollar. On the other hand, he took a firmer stance on China, calling for combating its “abusive” economic and trade practices.