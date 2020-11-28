Yellowstone Tsunami: Earthquake sends 30-foot waves over park ‘sounds like the end of the world’ | Science | News

The park is home to the threatening Yellowstone Caldera – a supervolcano that gets its name from its potential for global catastrophe in the event of an eruption. This area, located below the states of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, is constantly monitored by the USGS (United States Geological Survey) for signs that such an eruption is on its way. However, on the evening of August 17, 1959, Hepburn Lake was taken into custody by geologists during a landslide that would inevitably create a new lake on the Madison River following the landslide.

“’I saw the whole mountain collapsing. It was bad.

Describing an account, he wrote: “Air Force Warrant Officer Victor James said: ‘I heard a terrible noise.

Historian Larry Morris recalls the minute-by-minute saga in his book The 1959 Yellowstone Earthquake Disaster.

The catastrophic 7.5 magnitude earthquake killed 28 people and caused more than 9 million m (today £ 200 or 6,266 million) damage.

“‘I saw a lot of fighting during World War II, but I never heard a roar like this.’

According to the text, another survivor said: “The roar sounded like the end of the world.”

Mr Morris elaborated on how one of the audience got into the death throes.

He added: “Montana’s Madison River Canyon, Irene and Burley (Pud) Bennett and their four children settled in a few hours ago and saw a wonderful moonlight while they slept.

“Then Irene and Pudum woke up to an ‘incredible noise’.

“whats going on?” He stood up, but was caught in the murmur of wind, rocks and water.

Read more: Yellowstone scientists’ fears exposed as earthquake hits region: ‘Can’t stop eruption’