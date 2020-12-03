Yemen ‘steps out of famine’ as donors dry up in Govt, UN warns | Global development

Window to prevent famine return Yemen UN Agencies have warned that millions more could go hungry in the coming months, according to a new estimate.

The warning came as the World Health Organization’s food security assessment showed that thousands of people were being pushed into famine – predicted to triple in the first half of next year – while millions of people saw their access to food decline.

16,500 people are now facing a “disaster, famine-like situation” that will increase to 47,000 by June 2021.

UN to help Yemen this year New figures were released as aid agencies warned that less than half of the emergency funds called for would be used. Given. Last month, the UN. Humanitarian leader Mark Lokak told the UN Security Council that the $ 3.4 billion ($ 2.5 billion) appeal to Yemen by 2020 was only $ 1.5 billion, or 45%.

At this time last year the UN. Twice as much – almost $ 3 billion, he said.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Robb announced an additional $ 14 million in emergency funding for Yemen, saying he would take the UK contribution to $ 214 million this year.

More than 30 million people in Yemen’s population are expected to “worsen hunger” by mid-2021, according to a joint report by the World Food Program, UNICEF and the Food and Agriculture Organization.

Analysis warns that the number of people facing Phase 4 food insecurity in the first half of 2021 – the emergency phase will increase from 3.6 million to 5 million – is definitely a famine that will push the country into a vertical trajectory without any change.

Five year war Exhausted families and people are vulnerable to trauma.

“These alarming numbers should be a wake-up call to the world. Yemen is on the brink of famine and we must not back down from the millions of families in dire need now,” said David Beasley, managing director of the World Food Program.

Muxin Siddiqui, Yemen’s director of Oxfam, said: “Millions of people in Yemen are one step away from famine, struggling with catastrophic famine, including conflict, govt and cholera.

“Still, donors have provided only half the money needed this year to provide basic needs such as clean water, food and medicine to the most vulnerable people.

“As the world catches on with the economic downturn of the epidemic, the international community must not forget the most vulnerable people in the world who urgently need life-saving assistance and make every effort to ensure a peaceful solution to this conflict.”

The conflict in the Arab world’s poorest country began in 2014 when pro-Iranian Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, seized the capital, Sanaa, and forced the internationally recognized government to leave.

The following year, a pro-government Saudi-led coalition intervened to fight the rebels and block Iran’s influence, turning it into a regional proxy war. Since then, more than 100,000 people – both militants and civilians – have been killed.

“Make no mistake, 2021 will be worse than 2020 for Yemen’s most vulnerable population,” Beasley said. “Famine can still be prevented – but that opportunity slips by every day that passes.”

In recent months, Yemen has seen a significant drop in humanitarian aid as major Arab donor countries fail to fulfill previous promises.

“This year’s cuts to humanitarian support, including food aid, have eroded previous food security benefits and left families with worse family consumption gaps,” the agencies said. “If funding is not forthcoming, next year’s cuts could continue and expand.”