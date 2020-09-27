Yemeni Government, Houthis Agree To Exchange More Than 1,000 Prisoners | Yemen

Yemen’s war side has agreed to exchange more than 1,000 prisoners of war in a UN-sponsored talks in Switzerland.

The United Nations said the internationally recognized Yemeni government and Huti rebels have agreed to exchange prisoners with about 1,000 prisoners, including 15 Saudis.

UN envoy Martin Griffiths told reporters on Sunday, “I am personally very pleased to announce that you have reached a very important milestone.

The Yemeni government and the Houthi movement, backed by a Saudi-led military coalition, signed a contract to exchange about 15,000 inmates in 2018, but the agreement was slowly implemented in part.

Both sides will now release 1,081 inmates and inmates, Griffith said in a joint news briefing with the International Red Cross Commission (ICRC) after an almost 10-day meeting of the Inmates Exchange Committee in the town of Glion, Switzerland above. Lake Geneva.

Sources familiar with the talks and Masirah TV run by Houthi say that the movement will release 400 people, including 15 Saudi Arabians and 4 Sudan, and the coalition is the Houthi Warriors in the largest swap since the peace talks held in Stockholm in December 2018. They said they would release 681 people.

“I urge the parties to spare no effort in building this momentum in order to promptly agree to proceed with the release and release more prisoners,” Griffiths said.

ICRC Middle East Director Fabrizio Carboni, sitting next to Griffiths, urged both warring parties to provide “security and logistics guarantees” for rapid release. The ICRC team interviews those who have been released and provides medical examinations.

In a one-sided move, Houthis released 290 prisoners last year, Saudi Arabia released 128, and dozens of others were released through local arbitration swaps in Governor Taiz. In January of this year, the ICRC promoted the release of six Saudis held by Hutis.

The recent talks, which began on September 18 at an undisclosed site in Switzerland, aimed at the release of 1,420 prisoners. Among them are the brothers of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

However, according to representatives of the Yemeni government, the release of General Nasser Mansour Hadi from the hands of the rebels was “postponed”.

Yemen has been in conflict since late 2014, after Houthis removed the internationally recognized government from power in the capital city of Sanaa and urged a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, most of them civilians, sparking what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

This dispute is widely known as a proxy war between rival Saudi Arabia and Iran in the region. Riyadh launched informal talks with Teeth after the end of last year to end an expensive war.