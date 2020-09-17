Yoga, Pilates and music classes in the prison of Lori Loughlin

California federal prison with judges I agreed to send It is not Alcatraz that Lori Loughlin and her husband are sentenced to an upcoming sentence in a college admissions scandal.

Both are slammers with low security levels within 2 hours. $9.5 million mansion In a gated community in western Los Angeles

With approval from the Federal Prison Authority, Loughlin’s new gated community will become the “satellite camp” of the federal correctional agency in Victorville.

The camp offers yoga, pilates and origami, as well as music classes including saxophone, accordion or ukulele classes. According to the facility’s inmate’s handbook.

Manga drawing, crochet, leather crafts and ceramics are also provided.

During her stay, the “Full House” star can learn skills for a new career if her acting career doesn’t come alive again. Including how to drive a forklift, repair a bike, or become a dental assistant, the handbook advises.

“Recreation programs are designed to make the best use of your free time and meet the needs of certain inmates,” the handbook says.

Meanwhile, the federal correctional institution in Lompoc, husband Mossimo Giannulli’s first-choice slammer, doesn’t have very broad activities, but still has a lot to do. According to the inmates handbook

Like Loughlin’s rock-up, Lompoc promotes arts and crafts, including oil painting, leatherwork, crochet, and ceramics.

He will be able to participate in “table games” and “music programs,” the handbook advises.

There is an on-site gym, just like in the mansion’s house.

Giannulli will have the opportunity to learn typing, computer literacy, or a foreign language.

He can also take parenting classes.

There he can get advice to help keep things going smoothly with his daughters Olivia and Jade. According to rumors About the parent’s petition contract.

Inmates can wear khaki shirts and pants instead of orange jumpsuits and own radios, watches and MP3 players, the handbook says.

Lompoc is where at least two other dads have been sentenced to in a college admissions scandal.

Napa Valley Winemaker Agustin Huneeus Was released early At the facility in March, two weeks before the end of the five-month sentence due to coronavirus infection concerns

Another father, Los Angeles businessman Devin Sloane, requested an early release but was denied technical demand.

Loughlin (age 55) and Giannulli (age 57) are due on November 19th.

She will serve for two months, and he will serve five months for a conspiracy to bribe her daughters with $500,000 to enter the University of Southern California as a fake rowing boot.